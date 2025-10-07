Four-year-old Zuluboy addressed a rumour that he loved his grandmother more than his mother, strongly asserting that his affection for both is equal

The emotional and humorous clip was shared on his official Facebook account, where it gained massive views and thousands of comments

Social media users were charmed by his serious tone and self-defence, with many joking about his surprising declaration that boys are always right

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of Zuluboy addressing a rumour about his love for his mom entertained viewers. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A video capturing four-year-old Zuluboy’s passionate self-defence against a rumour concerning his feelings for his mother captivated social media users.

The emotional clip, shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe, was met with widespread amusement and strong appreciation for the boy's memory, further highlighting his charming personality.

The video starts with Zuluboy bringing up a hurtful rumour to his mother. He relays the story of a parent telling a child named Ase, "Here's the boy who loves his grandmother and does not love his mother." Zuluboy firmly shares that he loves his mother and grandmother equally and has never once said he does not love his mother.

Zuluboy reassures his mom of his love

Seeing the genuine seriousness of the four-year-old, his mother quickly assures him that he, indeed, has never said anything of the sort.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His disturbance, however, is not easily dismissed. He says the mother who spread something he did not say was making him furious. The toddler then turned his sharp logic on his own mother, saying she was also like that. He said, sometimes she twists things and spins them. He cemented his frustration with a powerful, funny generalisation saying: "Girls are wrong and boys are right."

Social media users were impressed by his intelligence and jokingly agreed that girls were wrong and that boys were right, like he said. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

Mzansi adores Zuluboy

The viral video garnered many views, likes, and over 3000 comments from social media users who reacted with praise and laughter. Many viewers shared how much they adored the boy, saying his videos consistently bring them joy.

They were impressed by his memory, noting that he kept track of his statements and knew he had never said he didn't love his mother. Others jokingly agreed with his assertion about gender, saying they understood his absolute point that "boys are always right."

User @Tamara Hunt said:

"What a sweet boy!"

User @RiRi Masoka shared:

"I love that he knows what he said. Iparent alikho right maan for uguqula izinto (the parent is not right for changing things)."

User @Nosifiso Limba added:

"Ohh no! He loves you, too, Slender."

User @Tsholofelo Thabana commented:

"On behalf of all the girls, we are sorry, ZB. He is really angry. Parents, please behave. We can't have our teacher explaining himself this much. Please don't spin things."

User @Gcina Oriano added:

"This kid is something else."

User @Edna Maqula said:

"This child's intelligence is on another level."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

Four-year-old boy, Zuluboy, expressed his heartache and possessiveness over his mother potentially marrying and moving elsewhere.

A local toddler expressed his dislike for broccoli while having his dinner, adding that the vegetable was not for kids, but for teachers and moms.

A young boy, affectionately known as Zuluboy, went viral for sharing important and straightforward safety instructions for other kids and their parents.

Source: Briefly News