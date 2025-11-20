A young South African man tried the Double "O" Dubai-style Chocolate drink and shared that he wasn't sold on the taste and smell

Briefly News contacted Double "O" and was told the limited edition flavour was more of a dessert drink than a refresher

Many people in the comment section of the TikTok video agreed with the man's take on the drink, with a few finding it tasty

A Dubai chocolate-inspired cooldrink didn't receive a warm reception from many South Africans. Images: Pekic / Getty Images, Serghei Savchiuc / Unsplash

After Double "O" (a South African soft drink brand) released its limited edition Dubai-style Chocolate flavour cooldrink to the public, a young man shared his honest thoughts about it. The company explained to Briefly News that the fizzy beverage was no ordinary drink, classifying it as the 'ultimate dessert drink.'

The Dubai chocolate is a pistachio-filled chocolate bar with crispy phyllo pastry inspired by Middle Eastern flavours that has taken the world by storm.

On 11 November, 2025, TikTok user Bby Joker posted a video in which he shared his dislike for the new flavour. He also noted that he wasn't a fan of the smell emanating from the bottle.

Double "O" confirms Dubai-style Chocolate flavour

Briefly News contacted Double "O," and a representative from the marketing department confirmed that the flavour had been distributed to select suppliers.

They emphasised that it is more of a dessert drink than a refresher. When asked to describe the taste, the representative explained that the social drink tasted like chocolate and pistachio, adding that not all the flavours are for everybody.

The company explained:

"At Double "O," we love celebrating moments that bring people together, and the Dubai chocolate craze has captured hearts worldwide. With Dubai-style Chocolate, we’re giving South Africans a fizzy, indulgent way to enjoy that beloved flavour. Whether you’re at a party or simply treating yourself, this drink adds a touch of indulgence to every sip."

Double "O" noted that their campaign tagline, 'indulgence meets refreshment,' captures the unique balance of chocolate and a crisp, bubbly finish. Image: Supplied

SA reacts to Dubai-style Chocolate cooldrink

Members of the online community gathered in the comment section with similar reactions to that of the man in the video.

@octavia_philand explained with a laugh:

"It tastes like the kids made their cooldrink and biscuit combination."

Upon seeing the name of the flavour, a confused @jadee.wiener commented:

"Uhm, I beg your finest pardon?"

@theyluv_jihaan0 shared their opinion under the post:

"It smells like coffee sweets."

@warriorinblack16 was one of the very few people who didn't mind the limited-edition flavour, saying:

"I tasted it. It tastes like coffee and chocolate, and that tastes lekker."

Watch the TikTok video here, posted on Bby Joker's account.

