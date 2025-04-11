A lady shared a controversial Jungle Oats recipe that turned the breakfast into a stew, and South Africans weren't having it

The content creator has tons of reels showcasing the different types of strange food combinations she loves to cook

People across Mzansi recoiled from the video and wondered why the woman would think of such an odd combination

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman created a Jungle Oats stew and Mzansi was hilariously appalled by it. Images: Happy Ness

Source: Facebook

A woman had South Africans recoiling after she cooked a Jungle Oats stew. The lady mixed oil, tomatoes, onions, and spices to cook the strange meal. Some people across the country were divided by the meal, while others thought it was a culinary crime.

A wild imagination

Facebook user Happy Ness shared her recipe to her large following, and some said that their parents had tried cooking something similar. The content creator's videos are very interesting to watch. The lady has a flair for unconventional foods and cooks them as if the ingredients make sense. Outside of kitchen content, the lady shares her day-to-day life.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The weirdness continues

There are many examples of strange meals the lady likes to share. One of the meals she made was some cheesy pap. The name is a dead giveaway to what you will expect. She was stirring the pot of maize and began grating some cheese while it was cooking in a pot. Another commenter pointed out that her pap magwinyas was a top 10 weird food creation.

The lady has all sorts of videos showing odd food combinations. Image: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Outside the quirky recipes, the lady knows how to make good and tasty meals. She shares recipes for conventional dishes that most people will enjoy. The results are quite tasty looking.

South Africans had a lot to say about the odd dish the amateur cook shared.

Read the comments below:

Sally V Dube asked:

"Does the the Oats company know that you are cooking stew oats?"

Figo Mkandawire said:

"🤣 I want to try for my boyfriend, he gets angry for anything so I want him to get angry forever, maybe this will work."

Tober Mh mentioned:

"Stew oats!! You my dear deserve a cup in cooking rubbish."

Stories by Mrs Ambrose commented:

"My aunt once bought green beans mixed with oats not knowing. She cooked the beans & added spice but when it was time to serve she realised that they had oats so they couldn't be eaten as seshebo so we instead ate them as they were and they were very delicious."

Natallie Machado asked:

"Like how long have you been eating oats to an extent you come up with the idea of stewing it?"

Luyanda Madikane shared:

"What's yummy about this dry peri peri oats?"

Virginia Bera van Makoti said:

"I'm going to try this because of my low carb diet."

More food-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a lady decided to shock the world with her purple pap creation, entertaining SA.

previously reported that a lady decided to shock the world with her purple pap creation, entertaining SA. A South African dude annoyed people across Johannesburg by saying that there was a chocolate factory in the city.

A mom assisted her son and recorded him eating some sushi. She shared the reaction, showing him processing the unusual flavours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News