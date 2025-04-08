Global site navigation

“iPapa Ne Lettuce?”: Lady Serves Up Purple Pap to Family, SA Left Shook by Weird-Looking Food
Family and Relationships

“iPapa Ne Lettuce?”: Lady Serves Up Purple Pap to Family, SA Left Shook by Weird-Looking Food

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • A lady decided to switch things up in the kitchen by cooking pap and making it purple, stunning Mzansi
  • The woman has a special talent for baking creative and colourful cakes and has tons of her creations on her TikTok page
  • South Africans were left defeated and puzzled by the pap and asked if she served it up with lettuce or cabbage

Mzansi was stunned by a woman dishing up purple pap to her family.
A lady decided to serve up some purple pap to her family and South Africans couldn't believe. Images: lizzyweee
Source: TikTok

A pastry chef decided to try something different in the kitchen by dishing up purple pap to her family. South Africans had a lot of questions to ask with many wondering if she served up some cabbage or lettuce along with the colourful dish.

Culinary creativity

TikTokker lizzyweee is a self taught baker who gave her family the surprise of their lives with the purple pap. Her son walked through the kitchen and as shocked to see the colour of the food. In subsequent videos, the lady showed off her purple pap creation and even ate it to show people that they were overreacting.

Read also

"A prayer every Polo needs": Woman's "dangerous prayer" over Polo has SA laughing to tears

See the video below:

Always in the kitchen

The lady is a self taught baker and has a passion for the art. Many of her clips revolve around what she gets up to with her oven. One of her creations show Cars theme cake for a toddler, topped with Lightning McQueen. Another cake shows Spiderman in front and centre, with webs surrounding him.

The purple pap making lady has a knack for baking.
The lady bakes impressive themed cakes. Image: Morsa Images
Source: Getty Images

Several other videos show what came of her purple pap creation. Many people were taken aback by it and she created more content showing that the food was tasty. Another video she shared shows a new pink pap creation she concocted, with a side of some green chicken feet and potatoes.

The clip brought more horror to South African eyes, and many preferred the purple pap over the coloured chicken feet.

Read the comments below:

X🇿🇦 said:

"Purple pap has to be a crime. 😭"

Read also

"Is a lie, eggs alone are R750": R500 grocery haul from Shoprite leaves jaws dropped across Mzansi

Onka mentioned:

"Imagine coming home tired to a purple pap Yoh😭"

ThabithaDineo🇿🇦 commented:

"As for the purple pap on the purple plate 😂"

👑 posted:

"After a long day at work and, I find purple pap🤣"

lil.dope.carti shared:

"I can't laugh right now. I'm in a family meeting and my grandma is pregnant."

user150982 said:

"Because of my aunt we’ve had blue rice and sometimes green but blue was her favourite 😭 May her soul rest in peace ❤️"

Da_Mike commented:

"After refusing to eat earlier with the guys and you get home to this 😭"

unathi Moyo mentioned:

"I don't want to laugh my husband will think I've forgiven him."

More food-related stories from Briefly News

Source: Briefly News

