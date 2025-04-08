“iPapa Ne Lettuce?”: Lady Serves Up Purple Pap to Family, SA Left Shook by Weird-Looking Food
- A lady decided to switch things up in the kitchen by cooking pap and making it purple, stunning Mzansi
- The woman has a special talent for baking creative and colourful cakes and has tons of her creations on her TikTok page
- South Africans were left defeated and puzzled by the pap and asked if she served it up with lettuce or cabbage
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A pastry chef decided to try something different in the kitchen by dishing up purple pap to her family. South Africans had a lot of questions to ask with many wondering if she served up some cabbage or lettuce along with the colourful dish.
Culinary creativity
TikTokker lizzyweee is a self taught baker who gave her family the surprise of their lives with the purple pap. Her son walked through the kitchen and as shocked to see the colour of the food. In subsequent videos, the lady showed off her purple pap creation and even ate it to show people that they were overreacting.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Always in the kitchen
The lady is a self taught baker and has a passion for the art. Many of her clips revolve around what she gets up to with her oven. One of her creations show Cars theme cake for a toddler, topped with Lightning McQueen. Another cake shows Spiderman in front and centre, with webs surrounding him.
Several other videos show what came of her purple pap creation. Many people were taken aback by it and she created more content showing that the food was tasty. Another video she shared shows a new pink pap creation she concocted, with a side of some green chicken feet and potatoes.
The clip brought more horror to South African eyes, and many preferred the purple pap over the coloured chicken feet.
Read the comments below:
X🇿🇦 said:
"Purple pap has to be a crime. 😭"
Onka mentioned:
"Imagine coming home tired to a purple pap Yoh😭"
ThabithaDineo🇿🇦 commented:
"As for the purple pap on the purple plate 😂"
👑 posted:
"After a long day at work and, I find purple pap🤣"
lil.dope.carti shared:
"I can't laugh right now. I'm in a family meeting and my grandma is pregnant."
user150982 said:
"Because of my aunt we’ve had blue rice and sometimes green but blue was her favourite 😭 May her soul rest in peace ❤️"
Da_Mike commented:
"After refusing to eat earlier with the guys and you get home to this 😭"
unathi Moyo mentioned:
"I don't want to laugh my husband will think I've forgiven him."
More food-related stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that one South African youngster annoyed Mzansi when he tried to plug them with a chocolate factory in Johannesburg.
- A woman from the Eastern Cape took a clip of her son eating sushi for the first time at a restaurant, capturing him using some chopsticks.
- Usbari Addi, an American man living in Cape Town, South Africa, shared that he tried a gatsby from a local takeaway store.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has 3 years experience as a writer. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za