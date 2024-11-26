“Imagine Putting Some Avo in There”: American Reviews Liver-Filled Vetkoek

An American woman living in Cape Town shared that she tried a vetkoek filled with chicken liver

The international lady said the liver in the vetkoek was chunky, and she preferred saucier ones

South African online users in the post's comment section were stunned to see the unusual food combination

While in Cape Town, an American woman tried a liver-filled vetkoek. Images: @livingthedreamwithtia

Vetkoek, also known as amagwinya, is a beloved South African treat enjoyed with either savoury or sweet fillings, making it a versatile favourite across the country.

However, many locals were surprised when an American woman revealed she had eaten vetkoek with an unusual filling they never expected.

A controversial vetkoek filling

An American woman named Tia, who resides in Cape Town, uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@livingthedreamwithtia) telling app users she tried a vetkoek with liver inside.

While many people have different ways to make vetkoek, this one raised eyebrows.

Tia, who mistakenly called the dish traditional, showed the big pieces of liver stuffed into the fried dough meal, needing water after her first bite.

The woman shared that the dish reminded her of a dry doughnut and told app users:

"This isn't my first time having amagwinya with chicken liver. I will say this one is more chunky. The ones I usually get are more blended or saucier, but I understand everyone makes it different."

Tia also added in her caption:

"Imagine putting some avo in there."

Watch the video below:

American's vetkoek with liver raises eyebrows

Many people try weird food combinations all the time, and it seems Tia is no different. Hundreds of Mzansi social media users took to the comment section to express confusion about the liver-filled vetkoek.

An appalled @the.mvrk wrote:

"Who the heck told you vetkoek is eaten with liver? Are you nuts? Apricot jam, syrup, cheese, minced meat, or even dry and dunked in coffee."

@marvin_july92 asked the American woman:

"Is it smooth down the throat?"

A confused @andre.van.der.mer added in the comments:

"Traditional? Who told you that?"

@mandisakhanyile10 said to Tia:

"Ye,s we eat amagwinya, but the liver doesn't go with it."

@bigger_than_life4k corrected the lady:

"Cultural, not traditional, but you're on the correct path."

@pietmjebgua shared their opinion about the meal:"

"Cow liver would taste a little better for me because it would be more chewy, as long as it's not dry."

