A South African man took to TikTok to share with local app users claims that Americans stole the milk tart recipe

He said in his video that the dessert supposedly originated in Indiana and is called a desperation pie

Mzansi social media users shared their outrage in the comment section after hearing about the alleged theft

A South African man claimed Americans stole the milk tart recipe. Images: @thabo_baloyi_ / TikTok, Graham Montanari / Getty Images

Milk tarts, or melktert, are classic South African desserts cherished for their creamy filling and delicate crust, a staple at family gatherings and special occasions.

However, one man recently stirred controversy by claiming Americans appropriated the beloved treat and rebranded it as their own.

Man claims Americans stole milk tart from SA

A 5FM radio presenter named Thabo Baloyi took to his TikTok account (@thabo_baloyi_) to share an alleged case of theft with South Africans.

In his video, the man stated:

"We've got a pretty big problem on our hands. The Americans have stolen the milk tart. Yup, you heard me. They stole the milk tart.

"This milk tart has its own name and origin story. It's apparently from the State of Indiana and called desperation pie."

He added that even the famous American retail businesswoman Martha Stewart has a recipe for the dessert.

Watch Thabo be the "bearer of bad news" in the video below:

South Africans are not here for America's take on milk tart

Thousands of local social media users entered the post's comment section with confusion and anger regarding the classic South African milk tart enjoyed by many that took on a new name elsewhere.

@nickswanepoel615 said with humour:

"No, not the milk tart! Please keep the koeksisters safe."

An upset @jaeleighaaron stated:

"As South Africans, we should not stand for such injustice against the great milk tart."

@rina_yhe laughed and said about the Americans:

"They are going to add mayonnaise."

@jungkooksrealwife17 told the online community:

"No one can make the milk tart better than South Africans."

An upset @patchworkdemy_ said to the public:

"Yoh, guys. Can't they just leave us alone?"

Frustrated, @charratjie05 wrote in the comment section:

"Out of all the words, every single one, they chose to call it desperation pie. It's not even a pie!"

SA's green creme soda surprises American woman

