Three men aged between 35 and 42 were arrested in Roodepoort on suspicion that they ran a vehicle theft syndicate

A joint operation between various SAPS units and a private security company led to the arrest on Tuesday, 3 September

Some South Africans praised the cops' swift action while others weren't convinced that the suspects would see a day in jail

PARKTOWN—The South African Police Service and a security company intercepted and arrested a suspected car theft organisation linked to various cases in Gauteng.

A vehicle theft syndicate were caught and arrested in Roodepoort, Gauteng. Images: Andrey Popov

Source: Getty Images

Crime intelligence gathered information about a group stealing expensive vehicles in and around Gauteng.

The team intercepted the three men in an Audi A3 with fake number plates in Little Falls, Roodepoort.

When cops searched the suspects and the car, they found military-grade jammers, electronic devices used for vehicle theft, and many false registration plates.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the officers for a job well done and thought that arresting the syndicate members would help minimise the number of vehicle thefts in Gauteng.

Various SAPS teams and a security company joined forces to crack down on the syndicate. The team included the SAPS Crime Intelligence Head Office, SAPS Gauteng Tactical Response Team, SAPS Honeydew, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, CAP Specialised Operations and Tracker Connect.

South Africans praise SAPS for swift arrest of suspects

South Africans were chuffed about the arrests, with many people praising the police's crackdown on crime across the country.

@Lothando12 is happy about the arrests and commented:

"It's a bad year for criminals and I love it 🥺"

@JohanVanDerWe commended the police:

@LouisChanguion believes joining forces is the only way forward:

"The cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the private sector is critical to combat crime successfully. This arrest is a clear example. Well done to all involved."

@ThersiusKok wrote:

"WELL DONE ‼️ Clean up ‼️‼️‼️‼️"

@Colt451212750 also lauded the officers:

"You see...if you don't shoot at the police then you won't get shot. Good job SAPS!"

Some aren't convinced the suspects will see prison

@BrLungi commented:

"Theft is petty crime, they can get bail."

@RNaidoo wasn't convinced they will face jail time:

"They know, scum lawyers will get them out to be doing these same nonsense 🚮"

@Culolethu24 reckons they'll only get a fine:

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu fires warning at criminals

Briefly News previously reported that the latest crime statistics indicated that more than 6100 people were killed in South Africa over the last three months.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued a stern warning to criminals who defy the country's laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News