Two members of the South African Police Service members lost their lives during a house robbery incident

The officers were sitting in a state vehicle when armed suspects who came from a house robbery approached them, fired shots at them

They also robbed them of their service pistols, and one of them was killed, while the other was rushed to hospital

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Netizens were angry that a cop was killed. Image: William Whitehurst and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

VOSLOORUS, EKURHULENI — Two members of the South African Police Service were killed in cold blood by suspects who had committed a robbery before.

SAPS officers killed after robbery

According to TimesLIVE, the police officers were sitting in a police van on 4 September when the suspects, who had just committed a robbery, saw them. The suspects immediately approached them and opened fire. They then robbed them of their service pistols. One of the police officers died, and the other was rushed to hospital.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, and the province's commissioner, Lieutenant-General Timmy Mthombeni, assigned officers from different units to find the suspects who took the officers' lives.

Netizens angered by the murder

South Africans on Facebook were fuming that a police officer was killed.

Aubreyt Oubza AO said:

"I trust them. They will find him before the end of the weekend."

Ntate Ratsoene said:

"That tells you there are lots of illegal guns out there, and that's why police need to be ready for action."

Mbasa Yamazizi saluted the slain police officer.

"Faithful 'til the end. The true epitome of an officer who died in the line of duty and who stood by his badge. May his purpose-driven soul rest and rise in glory."

Raa Masogi St Magakwe said:

"The cheek and the audacity. Then these human rights organisations, together with crime experts, question the shooting of suspects by SAPS."

Charles Inkunzi Yakoshenge said:

"Mkhwanazi is coming. They will all be avenged."

Source: Briefly News