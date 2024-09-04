A wanted murderer was gunned down in Durban South after a confrontation with KZN police

The man initially resisted arrest and then proceeded to start shooting police officers

Kwa-Zulu citizens are in a great mood and are thanking Mkwanazi for tackling crime in the province

DURBAN - A shootout took place between KwaZulu-Natal police officers and a wanted murder suspect on Wednesday, 4 September 2024. The murderer was shot and killed; he was a suspect in 17 killings and an attempted murder.

The Mariannhill house where the murderer was hiding before SAPS returned fire and killed him. Image: @DasenThathiah / X and Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Authorities found the man after going into hiding in a house in Mariannhill.

The mission involved a varied tracking team, which included the Hawks anti-gang unit and the police.

KZN spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says they received a tip about the man hiding in a residential area West of Durban.

"When they approached the house, the suspects opened fire on the police and the police and police retaliated, fatally wounding the suspect. A rifle was found in his possession,” said Mhlongo

"There are a number of murder cases that happened around Mariannhill that he was sought for. A team is linking him and is requesting the public who might have information to come forward and assist."

A rifle was found on the scene.

Lord Mkwanazi is heaped with praise

Residents of KZN have showered their police commissioner with praise for the great work that the SAPS is doing under his leadership.

@Linly001 rejoices in her provinces being safe:

"Soon KZN will be the safest place to live in South Africa!"

@seleka10_tshepo give thanks to the commissioner:

"Lord General Mkhwanazi is hard at work in KZN together with his team, we really appreciate their efforts for making South Africa safe once again for all the people who live in it.... Siyabonga Lord General Mkhwanazi 🙏"

@AHT_YssY is loving this new day:

"Another blessed day in SA, courtesy of KZN SAPS"

@FootballStage_1 is getting worried about all these shootings:

"So now it's a normal thing. They can't arrest; they shoot suspects. It's getting worrying now. This is no longer a joke. Shootings every day in KZN."

Two Murdered and two injured in a jealous lover crime spree

Briefly News, in related news, reported that two men were taken into custody in connection with the killings of two people in the Mandeni area of KwaZulu-Natal. Authorities suspect that a love affair may have triggered the suspects' shooting spree.

Before the incident, one man was abducted and tied to a tree, but he managed to escape and notify the police.

