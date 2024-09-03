Convicted Fraudster Found Hiding in Freezer by Police, Mzansi Left in Stitches Over Arrest Photo
- Prishne Khan was convicted of one case of fraud and a case of theft but absconded during her trial last year
- The convicted fraudster was found hiding in a deep freezer by police in her new home in Nigel
- South Africans have trolled Khan, coming up with funny puns to react to the photo of her arrest
There’s no escaping the long arm of the law, no matter where you hide.
Prishne Khan found that out the hard way when she attempted to evade arrest.
The 37-year-old was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for fraud and a further four years for theft.
Khan found guilty of two crimes
The mother of three originally stood trial for one case of fraud and one of theft.
Between June 2015 and January 2017, she pocketed R350 000 while employed by the Northern Cricket Union.
She resigned from the post when questions were raised about the missing money and then took up a post as a finance manager at a new company, where she committed fraud. Her fraudulent activities resulted in losses of over R3 million.
Khan’s arrest leaves Mzansi in stitches
Police found Khan, who absconded from her trial last year, hiding in her freezer in her new home in Nigel.
The photo of her arrest has since gone viral on social media, and South Africans have responded to the story with their best puns.
Here's what Mzansi had to say:
Athi Xwayi:
“She's looking for her frozen accounts.”
Tebogo Lemeku:
“Wonder if the officer still shouted Freeze... You're under arrest? 🤔”
Thandazani Doc Johnson:
“Almost a cold case —excuse the pun.😂”
Cromwell Mtha Majavu:
“She was trying to freeze her case.”
Linda R Du Preez:
“Her bank accounts were frozen, so she got into the deep freeze to look for her frozen funds!”
@emmanwaneri2000 didn’t go for a pun but believed Khan takes the Mampara of the Year award.
Shoprite thief found dead in freezer
Two Shoprite security guards found themselves in hot water after locking a thief in the store’s freezer.
Briefly News reported that the thief died after he and a friend were left in the walk-in freezer.
Further information revealed that this wasn’t the first time security used the method of punishment.
