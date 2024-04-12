A 28-year-old man from Bloemfontein is believed to have intentionally let a snake bite him to avoid the authorities

Reports suggest that police were looking into Marius Joubert for illegal activities involving exotic animals

When authorities searched his home, they discovered over 70 exotic creatures, including snakes, meerkats and geckos.

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

A Bloemfontein man, believed to be linked to illegal activities with exotic animals, gets bitten by a snake to avoid the authorities. Images: Stock Images. Images used for illustration purposes.

Source: Getty Images

A Bloemfontein man is believed to have committed suicide by snake bite.

28-year-old discovered with over 70 exotic animals

According to EWN, Marius Joubert was being investigated for illegal activities involving exotic animals.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

When he found out that the authorities had planned a search of his home, the 28-year-old allegedly put his hand in a snake cage and was bitten.

According to Mirror, Joubert was rushed to hospital; however, the lack of the correct anti-venom led to his demise.

The SPCA was reportedly called in, and it found over 70 illegally kept wild animals, including ferrets, meerkats, exotic tarantulas, and geckos.

In a Facebook statement, the SPCA said that several animals had already succumbed to starvation and dehydration but that over 60 animals were still alive and needed rescuing.

Netizens shocked by discovery

Many South Africans who reacted to the SPCA’s post were shocked by the incident but were thankful that society could assist them.

Trevor Dale applauded all involved:

“Thank you to everyone involved in saving these animals and for caring for them.”

Christine Brits said:

“Shocking!”

Leigh-Anne Cowden commented:

“So pleased you have saved these animals. They deserve to be let free once they are healthy.”

Juaditta Lasagni exclaimed:

“HORRIFIC!!! WELL DONE Bloemfontein SPCA for this tremendous effort!!!”

Glynis Charmaine Marais added:

“It is so sad that animals are treated so badly.”

Man discovers snake in car engine

Briefly News recently reported about a man who took to TikTok to show how he found a snake in a car engine.

The footage shared by @balsak3 shows a massive snake crawling through the car engine.

Within days of its publication, the video received over 5.8 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News