A Kloof and Highway SPCA field officer found himself at the receiving end of a harrowing ordeal on Tuesday night in the Tshelimnyama area of Mariannhil

After responding to a frantic call about an injured dog, the officer was accosted at gunpoint before his vehicle was hijacked and other items taken

The vehicle has not been recovered, however, its canopy, and other items were found next to the roadway after a community member's tip-off

There has been an outpouring of anger and shock to the Kloof SPCA's ordeal on social media

A Kloof and Highway Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) field officer found himself at the receiving end of a harrowing ordeal on Tuesday, 31 August.

Responding to a frantic call about an injured dog that was hit by a car just after 9 pm, the officer arrived at a property in Tshelimnyama, Mariannhill, to find it lying on the ground.

The officer was then allegedly confronted by two men carrying guns as he waited to speak to the dog's owner.

Turning to Facebook, Kloof SPCA manager Barbara Patrick recalled the incident in grizzly detail in a post published on Wednesday afternoon.

"The men held our field officer at gunpoint whilst demanding that he unlock the doors of his vehicle. They then got into the vehicle on either side of our field officer and drove off," said Patrick.

"Thankfully, they then stopped and let him get out the vehicle and take the dog and a cat with him. They then drove off with our vehicle, his cellphone, cash donations and our equipment."

Officer and animals not harmed

Patrick said the organisation was grateful the officer and his animals were unharmed and safe and have since alerted all the authorities and others who help the Kloof SPCA.

Briefly News understands the vehicle has not been recovered. However, its canopy, which was removed by the assailants, and other items, were found next to the roadway after a community member's tip-off.

In the end, the traumatised officer managed to make his way back to the Kloof SPCA to treat the cat and dog before finally going home after 1 am on Wednesday.

South Africans recoil in shock and horror

There has been an outpouring of anger and shock to the Kloof SPCA's ordeal on social media. Briefly News went through the comments to bring readers many of the notable reactions.

Diane McCarthy van Schoor said:

"I am so grateful that none of your staff were injured in anyway but I am very angry to hear that the vehicle was taken."

Sandra Pickering said:

"This is such a sad and devastating act, some humans don't deserve a place on this planet, so sorry this happened to you."

Alison McCarter Palmer offered:

"I am so sorry and so angry that this happened! Sending healing thoughts to your staff."

Joelien Le Roux lamented:

"This is so heartbreaking to hear. What is the world coming to when people attack people helping the community?"

Naomi Radford added:

"There are such cruel people out there Why take the vehicle that helps animals that need help So sad hope you find the bakkie."

