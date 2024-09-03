Two men were arrested for the deaths of two individuals in the Mandeni read of KwaZulu-Natal

A suspected love affair is believed to be the reason why the suspects embarked on their shooting spree

One man was kidnapped and tied to a tree prior to the incident, but he escaped and alerted police

KWAZULU-NATAL - Two men will appear in the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court after a jealous fit of rage led to the death of two people and the attempted murder of two others in Mandeni.

The 27-year-old and 37-year-old were arrested following a speedy investigation by police and were apprehended with the murder weapons still in their possession.

One of the weapons was handmade.

Crime spree committed by jealous lover

According to the official police statement, they were attempting to kill a man who they believed was having an affair with one of the suspect’s girlfriends.

They arrived at his home, where they shot a 62-year-old and a 43-year-old woman dead. They also attempted to kill a 57-year-old woman. The victim, who was the mother of the men that the suspects were looking for, was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Suspects kidnapped man prior to shooting

Police also confirmed that before the shooting, the duo also kidnapped another man, who they tied against a tree with a rope and gagged.

“The suspects reportedly told the victim that they were going to kill people at a particular homestead and then they would kill him last,” Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda revealed.

The victim managed to escape and reported the matter to police.

