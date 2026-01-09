Veteran actor Glen Gabela went on a YouTube podcast and spoke about his troubles while shooting SABC 1's Uzalo

Gabela's problems were with specific actors, and he made allegations regarding what resulted in his time on Uzalo coming to an end

The actor was down and out, and in 2025, he made an emotional plea to Mzansi for financial assistance, and they delivered

Glen Gabela spoke about his rocky relationship with Leleti Khumalo and Masoja Msiza on ‘Uzalo’. Image: Leletikhumalo, Actors Spaces, Masojamsiza

Source: Instagram

After coming into the spotlight due to his financial troubles, Glen Gabela regained the strength to speak about his hardships while working on SABC 1's Uzalo.

Gabela was once in the spotlight for portraying the role of Pastor Mdletshe on the hit SABC 1 telenovela. However, his time came to an abrupt end, leaving fans wondering about what was going on behind the scenes.

Why Pastor Mdletshe left Uzalo

In an interview with Chris Network, which premiered in December 2025, Gabela finally opened up about the real reason he left the drama series. He mentioned two stars, Leleti Khumalo, who portrayed the role of MamFundisi, his wife, on the show, and Masoja Msiza, who plays the gangster role of Nkunzi.

With Leleti, he alleged that she had gone behind his back to speak with the producers, claiming it was difficult to work with him. He said this shocked him because they had never fought. On the other hand, with Msiza, he said their relationship started well, and Msiza even permitted him to use his car for work-related purposes. However, things went sour when one day he used the car to fetch his scripts, and Msiza did not appreciate that.

"In the story, Nkunzi and Mdletshe never got along. They were on opposite sides. And if you observed the tension, it was there," he said.

He further added that Msiza was full of himself and made things all about him.

Glen Gabela acted alongside Leleti Khumalo and Masoja Msiza on ‘Uzalo’, but they never got along behind the scenes. Image: Contractors Actors, Glamour SA

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacted to Glen's latest revelation about his experience working with these two actors.

@audwickzungu asked:

"Please, Baba, forgive. They will get their price of hating you, and you will get yours for forgiveness, don't let satan will, and please don't question God. Pray, and God will do justice."

@AlettaMokoena- replied:

"I just thought I could share my experience regarding the extras. I once slept at a taxi rank because there was no more transport back home. The worst part about it is that the agent ate our money; we never got paid for that gig. Till this day, I'm still waiting, and it was an advert, but I have given that guy to God because I got tired of asking him when he will pay me."

@Xoli_daily recounted:

"Bab'Gabela. A wise and humble man of God. I was with the kids one morning at Thokoza Park(a few weeks ago). I met you there, and we spoke a little. I was really uplifted and encouraged. Being a single mom it can be a challenge sometimes. But God is always faithful. I was very encouraged, more especially by the way you spoke."

@sylviamathe788 shared:

"It broke my heart when he said he was paid R7000.00 instead of R30,000. Chris, I would like to wipe his tears with a little bit of something. I will be glad if you keep us connected as a middleman. Let me know how this can be facilitated, please and thank you in advance."

Watch the YouTube interview below:

Drama follows Glen after financial assistance call

In a previous report from Briefly News, actor Glen Gabela responded to the explosive claims made by his stepdaughter, Nonhlanhla Nsele, online.

The stepdaughter claimed that Gabela was a liar and continued to tarnish her mother's name. The actor's stepdaughter also accused the Uzalo star of being a deadbeat father.

Source: Briefly News