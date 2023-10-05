Uzalo star and iconic actor Masoja Msiza celebrated his 59th birthday on 5 October 2023

His fans sent him well wishes on his special day and asked that he continue to entertain on TV

The actor penned a short sweet message to himself on his special day and posted a picture

‘Uzalo’ star Masoja Msiza celebrates his 59th birthday and penned a special message to himself. Image: @masojamsiza

Masoja Msiza celebrates milestone

Popular Uzalo actor Masoja Msiza celebrated his 59th birthday on 5 October 2023. The actor penned a short sweet message to himself on his special day and posted a dope picture.

His fans sent him well wishes on his special day and asked that he continue to entertain on TV, as he plays the iconic Nkunzebomvu Mhlongo on the popular SABC 1 soap opera.

"Today is the day this eagle departed from its mother's nest and took to the skies. Happy Birthday Masoja Msiza."

Fans send well wishes to actor

Supporters of the talented actor wished the actor a blessed birthday.

sphokazimhayise20 said:

"Happy birthday sir."

_nonhle_n23 said:

"Happy Birthday Chief Nkunzi. “Mr Swagger”. Wish you many years of a healthy life filled with magical moments in time, a mind at peace, a heart filled with love and a spirit filled with joy. May God’s favour never cease to locate you. May you be blessed with wealth in abundance. Have an amazing one."

wadizzy100 said:

"Happy birthday boss."

ngamlankuna_77 said:

"Happy 60th birthday with numerous blessings from above. May you be blessed and be a top-selling Anthology and be a big international big-screen executive producer."

claraclara332 added:

"Happy birthday Baba ka Babo Njomane wish you many more years to come May the Lord continue to bless you more. Enjoy your day love you in Zimbabwe."

SAFTAs snub SABC Soapies Uzalo and Skeem Saam at 17th award ceremony

In a previous report from Briefly News, the SAFTA's snubbed some of the country's most popular soapies from winning a trophy at the 27th award ceremony.

At the latest ceremony, Uzalo, Skeem Saam, and Generations: The Legacy were among the soapies snubbed at the awards ceremony despite their many nominations and high viewership.

