A young Ethiopian boy known had global viewers taking notice of his incredibly creative outfit videos

He styles everything himself using no branded items, yet manages to put together looks that people say belong on a runway

People from all over the world flooded the comments, saying he is the next big thing in fashion and calling for him to get the right opportunities

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A young Ethiopian boy showing off his fashion sense. Images:@the_1of1_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A young boy from Ethiopia is taking over social media with fit checks that have left the fashion world completely stunned. Instagram page @the_1of1_ shared photos and a video on 14 April 2026 of the young man who goes by the Instagram handle @kaluputics. They shared the showstopping moments, saying that he is going giga-viral on Instagram and TikTok, where he is wearing mostly what people assume he made himself, with not a single brand name in sight.

What makes the young man stand out is everything around him and how he moves. He films in front of a wall covered in shoes, bags and fashion pieces held up by boards. He stands on a balance board that shifts his weight from side to side as he turns to show off different angles of his outfits. Each video starts with a close-up of a pair of shoes or a clothing item before cutting to him wearing the full look, moving to the music and pulling off dance moves that make the whole thing feel like a mini fashion show.

View the Instagram clip here.

People praise the fashionable Ethiopian boy

The comments section on Instagram user @the_1of1_'s clip of Instagram user @kaluputics was full of admiration:

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@stylish_steph15 said:

"Don't wanna hear anybody talking about they can't dress the way they want because they're broke. It's not about money, it's about style 🔥🔥"

@nre.24 wrote:

"Imagine what he could do with the right resources 😮"

@blacviar added:

"This proves why imagination is so important. The greatest creators have it."

@comeagainstyle said:

"This young man's vision is crazy. The visuals, the balance board, the colours, the vibe. Everything so dope 🔥🔥🔥"

@fashionstyledetroit wrote:

"So creative, he knows how to use what he has to create looks 🔥🔥"

@thenapministry added:

"Get him to fashion and design school."

@trippple_x joked:

"Balenciaga in the corner like... Wait a minute!!!😂😂😂"

@kallme_q said:

"He's super creative. Wishing young homie nothing but blessings 🔥🔥"

@sfwrunway added:

"Inspiring the young ones 😍"

@candypaynt said:

"He needs to lock in with wisdom 😍"

@justlikemaish added:

"He's exactly who he thinks he is 🔥"

An Ethiopian boy is showing off a pair of gum boots. Images: @the_1of1_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

More fashion stories making waves

Briefly News recently reported on Rachel John, the influencer linked to Siya Kolisi, who posted a video trying on white dresses that sent the internet into a complete spin over what it could mean.

recently reported on Rachel John, the influencer linked to Siya Kolisi, who posted a video trying on white dresses that sent the internet into a complete spin over what it could mean. Two South African brothers turned a clothing idea into a multimillion rand business, and the part of the story that people found most surprising is how it all started.

A young woman recreated a Bonang outfit worth R25 000 for under R600 and the side by side comparison had people genuinely struggling to spot the difference.

Source: Briefly News