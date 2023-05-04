Khanyi Mbau is allegedly back to the single women's club after parting ways with her Zimbabwean billionaire boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Young, Famous and African star also deleted most of Kudzai's pictures from her page

According to rumours on social media, the South African actress dumped Kudzai in Dubai and moved back home quietly

Fans are speculating that Khanyi Mbau dumped her Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga and moved back to South Africa.

Khanyi Mbau has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi has not been active on her social media pages lately, and fans also noticed that she took down most of Kudzai's pictures from her timeline.

Khanyi Mbau's fans speculate that she dumped Kudzai Mushonga again

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga's on-and-off relationship allegedly ended after dating for over two years. According to The South African, The Wife star's eagle-eyed followers noticed that she had deleted Kudzi's pictures from her page.

The star reportedly moved back to South Africa after staying with Kudzie in Dubai for a while.

Khanyi Mbau's fans share mixed reactions to the news of her breakup with Kudzi Mushonga

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzie's relationship has not been smooth sailing. The couple charted social media trends when she allegedly flew back to Mzansi after leaving for a hair appointment.

IOL reported that Khanyi revealed that she left her man in Dubai to protect her mental space.

Reacting to the recent reports about the couple's breakup, fans said the star is trying to promote the upcoming reality TV show, Young, Famous and African.

@the_tsonga_sun said:

"Some people will be shocked, remember the young rich and famous is coming back on the 19th of May, is her of getting more viewers, I wouldn’t be surprised if her reality show comes back too, Khanyi is very smart."

@thee_aception wrote:

"It was not make sure anyway ‍♀️...and doesn't change the price of electricity in this country "

@gai_lei_hai added:

"Not after a bleaching investment! Kudzi but return to his original color in the name of Reloaded!! ‍️"

@nomabumbisayss noted:

“AND THE TATTOO????? YHOOOOOOOOOO"

