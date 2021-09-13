South African media personality, Khanyi Mbau, seems to be ready to give Kudzai Mushonga some love back

Taking to social media, the starlet revealed that she would be returning to Dubai, after she left him without notice

Although she did not reveal her reasons why she wanted him back, the sweet new ride that Kudzai bought may have made the decision a little easier

After humiliating Kudzai Mushonga over the past weekend, Khanyi Mbau has shared that she’s ready to go back to him. She gave no reasons why she had a change of heart, but the man did recently coo himself a sweet new Lamborghini.

Khanyi Mbau is ready to return to the hair salon in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reported that starlet trended on social media when a video went viral, showing her singing about her relationship. In the clip she advised women to leave men:

“Hamba ngathi uyabuya,” she sang.

The song spoke about the fact that Khanyi left Kudzai as if she was going to the hair salon, and instead, returned to Mzansi.

It seems sis has had a change of heart and took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she would be coming back from the salon - i.e.. returning to Dubai.

She still did not explain what Kudzai Mushonga did to her or why they’ve decided to repair their relationship. However, the controversial businessman recently bought himself a brand new whip and it may have something to do with that.

The whip in question is a sizzling red hot Lamborghini.

Prophet believes prominent celeb should turn to Christ, Mzansi eyes Khanyi Mbau

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that a prophet recently said that the socialite was destined to be a powerful woman of Christ.

Although the Zimbabwean pastor did not specifically name Khanyi, he said that a Mzansi socialite with the initials ‘KM’ was called to preach the gospel.

The prophet said:

“We must continue to pray for celebrities in South Africa. There is a certain young lady...I don’t know whether the term young lady would apply to her, but she’s a socialite. She has been involved with very prominent men in the past. The spirit of God sent me. I’ve seen her several times in the past in a vision. I wanted to speak about her some time last of last year - in 2019 - but the Holy Spirit told me not to talk about her yet. The spirit of God says I must speak about her now.”

