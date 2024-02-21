Nelson Mandela's great-grandson Mayibuye Mandela has apologised to Minister Zizi Kodwa

Mayibuye passed some insulting remarks about Zizi Kodwa during his Podcast and Chill interview

Many netizens don't believe that he was the one who wrote the public apology letter

Mayibuye Mandela has issued a public apology following his bizarre interview. Image: Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela

Source: Facebook

Nelson Mandela's great-grandson Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela recently trended for all the wrong reasons as he broke his silence after his bizarre interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Mayibuye apologises to Minister Zizi Kodwa

What a way to start off the week. Mayibuye Mandela made headlines once again after he accused Mzansi police of brutally assaulting him in May 2021 in the Eastern Cape.

Not so long ago, the young Mandela released a public apology to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, after his bizarre podcast interview where he passed rude and insulting remarks about Kodwa. In the apology he posted on his Facebook page, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I am writing this letter to sincerely apologise for the inappropriate language I used during a recent episode of the MacG podcast. Upon reflection, I realise that my choice of words, specifically referring to Minister Zizi Kodwa as a boy, was disrespectful and unacceptable.

:My intention going to MacG podcast and Chill was to raise funds for the Mandela house with the hopes to keep the Mandela home within the family and uphold the legacy for Tata’s children, great grandchildren and grandchildren. I was not sent by any family members and did this on my own free will."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Mayibuye's apology

Many netizens don't believe that he was the one who wrote the public apology letter. See the comments below:

@Candle_Kerese wrote:

"No ways he wrote that."

@cozmino_ said:

"That was quick like a paraffin speed."

@Alpha_Reeyah responded:

"He didn’t write that."

@sibuda243 mentioned:

"Aaaay this is not his hand writing, not even a single, 'when I went to the mountain nhe, they taught me to engage respectfully so', akabhale enye."

@Ron_YNWA responded:

"Lol that was quick."

@TSMulaudzi tweeted:

"Thina we believe what he said under the influence of paraffin, not this family written statement."

DJ Sbu defends MacG from gatekeeping claims

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu defended MacG from Podcast And Chill after Penuel The Black Pen accused him of gatekeeping.

Without trying to create animosity between them, Penuel said MacG's only focus is to grow his podcast. He said he does not visit other podcasts, which comes across as gatekeeping in his opinion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News