During the current local transfer window, several players joined new clubs, with many coming from outside of South Africa

Briefly News has taken a look at some of the top foreign stars who joined PSL clubs ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The foreign players on the list are expected to make a massive impact on the local football scene

Foreign players have often joined the PSL and made a big impact in South Africa, while a few have disappointed fans.

Briefly News has examined some foreign talent that joined the PSL in the current transfer window and their expectations in Mzansi.

Winger Gilberto and striker Amadou Soukouna are two of the lastest imports in the PSL. Image: Issouf SANOGO/AFP and Neal Simpson/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign players such as Gabadinho Mhango, Ismael Toure, and Peter Shalulile have proven their worth in the PSL, while others, such as Jasond Gonzalez, failed to impress.

New foreign talent in the PSL

Several PSL clubs brought in foreigners during the current transfer market, hoping the overseas stars will add quality to their sides.

Cape Town City

The Citizens added Angolan playmaker Carlinhos to their side to much excitement, but fans must wait longer to see him in action after he was ruled out through injury.

City announced Soukouna's arrival on their Twitter (X) profile:

Another foreign player who will be based in Cape Town is French striker Amadou Soukouna, who returned to South Africa to replace Khanyisa Mayo.

Kaizer Chiefs

New Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi said he is committed to building a strong squad, and one of his new additions was Angolan defender Inacio Miguel.

The Angolan international joined the side, which is currently suffering a decade-long trophy drought and will be looking to improve on their lowly tenth-placed finish in the PSL last season.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Masandawana turned heads when they signed Brazilian striker Arthur Sales from Belgian club Lommel SK early in the transfer window.

Sales joins a side that has won the PSL title seven successive times, while this campaign they will have a new head coach in Manqoba Mngqithi.

Marumo Gallants

After purchasing the PSL rights from Moroka Swallows, Gallants will play in the top-flight this season, and they have added exciting foreign talent, such as Daniel Msendami and Rewaldo Prins.

The Zimbabwean and Namibian are both attacking players who could set the PSL alight as they are seen as future stars for their respective national sides.

Orlando Pirates

Buccaneers fans and management have been impressed with Angolan winger Gilberto following his move to Soweto from Petro de Luanda.

The pacy forward can play across the front three and is expected to form a lethal attack alongside Bucs stars Tshegofatso Mabasa, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Evidence Makgopa.

Stellenbosch FC

Following the departure of skipper Deano van Rooyen, who joined Pirates, Stellenbosch FC has recruited right-back Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill from Nigerian side Rivers United.

The Nigerian star has big shoes to fill, but fans are confident he can shine as the Winelands have built a reputation for recruiting quality players.

The PSL has spent big during the off-season

As reported by Briefly News, PSL clubs have reportedly spent a combined R118 million on new players during the current transfer window.

Several clubs have added quality to their ranks, while the sides still have till Friday, 20 September 2024, to bring in more players.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News