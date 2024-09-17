Ahead of their opening 2024/2025 PSL fixture, Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams said the defending champions are aiming to prove doubters wrong

Since recovering from injury, Williams is expected to face SuperSport United on Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Local football fans backed Masandawana on social media, while rival supporters said they wanted SuperSport to win

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams said Mamelodi Sundowns are returning to their best before their opening PSL fixture of the 2024/2025 season.

Williams said Masandawana can recover from their MTN8 exit, which has motivated the side to push for more silverware.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams the side is getting back to their best.

Source: Twitter

After recovering from a shoulder injury, Williams is expected to face Tshwane rivals SuperSport United on Tuesday, 17 September 2024, to begin their push for the inaugural Betway PSL title.

Ronwen Williams warns rivals

Watch Williams speak about Sundowns' preparations in the video below:

According to a Diski Afrika video, the Lev Yashin Trophy nominee said teams should never write Sundowns off.

Williams said:

"The way we are training now, we are one step away from being the Sundowns that people know. Getting kicked out of the MTN8 has ignited something in us."

Fans back Sundowns

Local football fans backed Sundowns on social media, while others decided to give their support to SuperSport.

Kwazi Gwala is excited:

"First derby of the season. We are looking forward to it."

Mthokozisi Gumede made a prediction:

"2-0 to Supersport."

Thobelani Ka Mthimkhulu II is a Sundowns fan:

"Betway Premiership officially starts today. Last weekend's games were all curtain-raisers. Good luck to the champs of SA football, Masandawana!."

Thembeka Mvuselelo Thabiso is backing SuperSport:

"As Orlando Pirates fans, we're behind SuperSport United. We are supporting Vincent Pule, not Lorch."

Nduvho Lucky Shavhani backs the Downs:

"Sundowns 2-0 SSU."

Mamelodi Sundowns will be patient with new star

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said new striker Iqraam Rayners will be given time to adjust to his new surroundings.

The former Stellenbosch FC striker joined Masandawana during the recent transfer window and faces competition for a starting place at the PSL champions.

