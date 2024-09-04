A new design for the Betway Premiership trophy must still be released ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The betting company replaced DSTV as the primary sponsor of the PSL at the end of last season, while Mamelodi Sundowns has won the title in seven consecutive campaigns

Local football fans shared their excitement for the new design on social media, while some said they were only interested in how much prize money was involved

Following the announcement of a new PSL sponsor, fans are still waiting to see the newly-designed trophy ahead of the new season.

The new design has yet to be finished, and according to reports, it will remain the same regardless of sponsorship changes to the PSL.

A new PSL trophy will be on the line this season. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns were set to start the new campaign on Saturday, 14 September 2024, but that honour has now transferred to Royal AM and Cape Town City.

The PSL is waiting on the new design

A new trophy design is on the way, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, a PSL statement said they are in communication with a local artist and hope to unveil the new title following the sponsorship change.

The statement read:

"Betway's design of a Premiership Lifetime Trophy will be done in partnership with artist Nelson Makamo. The trophy design will recognise the League's history and have all previous winners inscribed onto the trophy, with the tradition set to be carried out for generations to come."

Fans cannot wait

Local football fans took to social media, saying they were looking forward to the new design, while others asked about the prize money on offer.

Cyah Bele is a PSL fan:

"South Africa's league is the richest league on the African continent."

Wothi Ntusi Phela is excited:

"Waiting to see the decoration for Betway Premiership trophy."

Ndumiso Khama Billiats backed Chiefs:

"Nasreddine Nabi will win this trophy."

Reborn Mthokozisi does not care about the trophy's design:

"We only want to know the prize money."

Que Nojoyi made a wish:

"That's a good thing; I hope they will make a precious one."

