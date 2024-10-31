Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe described winger Oswin Appollis as a vital member of their squad

The winger was influential in their 1-0 victory over Royal AM on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, and has been linked with a move away from Polokwane

Local football fans praised Appollis on social media and added him to their wishlist of their favourite clubs

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe highly rates Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis after impressive performances for the club.

The winger excelled in Polokwane’s 1-0 victory over Royal AM on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, and has been a mainstay in the side this season.

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe said Oswin Appollis brings many good qualities to the PSL side. Image: oswinappollis_11.

Source: Instagram

During the pre-season transfer window, Appollis was linked with several local and overseas clubs due to his outstanding performances in the PSL.

Phuti Mohafe praised ‘incredible’ Oswin Appollis

Mohafe speaks about Appollis in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Mohafe praised Appollis, while Polokwane has managed back-to-back victories after beating Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 27 October.

Mohafe said:

“Having him in the team is a massive credit for us. He gives us that element of surprise, he gives us that element of movement, he gives us that passing ability. Working with him, it’s incredible.”

Fans add Appollis to their wishlist

Local football fans praised Appollis on social media and suggested a few clubs that the Bafana Bafana winger should join.

Thabo Chesalokile said Appollis should have left Polokwane:

“Yooooh this guy lost out on some good deals that could have changed his life.”

Zuko Kele Sky Zoleka wants the player at Downs:

“The guy is Mamelodi Sundowns material.”

Dümi Sani suggested a few clubs for the winger:

“Stellenbosch or SuperSport United must sign him.”

Lindah Megah says the Bucs should sign Appollis:

“Pirates, we need him.”

Erin Matt backs Appollis to stay:

“The next thing he is going to sign a contract extension.”

Polokwane City will only listen to overseas bids for Bafana Bafana star

As Briefly News reported, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe said they would only consider overseas bids for star winger Oswin Appollis.

The Bafana Bafana winger has been linked with several PSL clubs after impressive performances at Polokwane.

