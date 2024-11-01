Carling Cup champions Stellenbosch FC are looking to advance to the semi-finals of the current tournament by beating Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 3 November 2024

The PSL side beat their rivals 1-0 on Thursday, 31 October, and will face the same opponents in Bloemfontein in the cup competition

Local football fans backed Stellies to advance on social media, backing the side to make it to the final

Stellenbosch FC is confident they can win back-to-back matches against Marumo Gallants when they face them on Sunday, 3 November 2024, in the Carling Cup quarterfinal.

During a PSL match, the Winelands side beat Gallants in Cape Town 1-0 on Thursday, 31 October, and have accepted that the cup tie will bring new challenges.

The defending Carling Cup champions are determined to retain their title this season and see Gallants as another step towards their objective.

Stellenbosch FC accept cup challenges

Stellenbosch confirmed their next fixture on Twitter (X):

According to a Briefly News source at Stellenbosch, the side that recently celebrated several Bafana Bafana call-ups has a game plan for the match against Gallants.

The source said:

“Before the PSL match, coach Barker told the players the matches as if they were playing different teams as it would take place in two cities. Everybody at the club is happy to win in Cape Town, but there is a job to do in Bloemfontein, and the different environment could be a factor. The fact that it is a cup match also played a vital role in the preparations.”

Fans support Stellies

Local football fans supported Stellies on social media and said the club has the potential to defend the Carling Cup.

Llouise Januarie backs Stellies:

“Best of luck, Stellies.”

Thamie Gee Sidoko is confident fan:

“No doubts, Maroons.”

ISchomachomane Sako Ngwane made a prediction:

“Final: Stellies vs Masandawana.”

Thuto Motlhankane asked a question:

“Will Adams be available?”

Bekwarh Sobizorh II is a true fan:

“Stelies of niks.”

