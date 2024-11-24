Manqoba Mnqgithi has pointed fingers at a South African international for not doing enough defensively during Mamelodi Sundowns' loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final

The Masandawana mentor was not happy that his best players were not at the top of their game when they needed it the most against the newly-promoted PSL side

The Limpopo-based club used the Brazilians to complete their fairytale story to win the Carling Knockout Cup for the first time

South African manager Manqoba Mnqgithi has hit out at a Bafana Bafana star after Mamelodi Sundowns' defeat against Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday evening.

Second-half strikes from Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams earned the Limpopo-based club a 2-1 win over the Brazilians at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The newly promoted Premier Soccer League side also defeated Orlando Pirates in the knockout phase at the Orlando Stadium.

Mngqithi slams Bafana star after Sundowns' defeat against Magesi

In the post-match interview as per GOAL, Mngqithi slams South African international Khuliso Mudau for not doing enough to prevent Edmore Chirambadare from setting up Tshepo Kakora for Magesi's first goal.

The Bafana Bafana defender was substituted before the former Kaizer Chiefs star grabbed his second assist of the game while setting up Abrahams for the winning goal.

"It was painful that our top players are the ones who could've maybe saved the situation because I believe Mudau had all the time to close that Chirambadare's cross," the Mamelodi Sundowns manager said.

"But I can't criticise Mudau alone because we also knew that the cross would go to far post, and we had to make sure that we were marking man-to-man, but unfortunately, we were caught."

Sundowns will be back in action in the CAF Champions League against Maniema Union on Tuesday.

Mnqgithi explains why Sundowns lost to Magesi

