Pyramids FC manager Krunoslav Jurcic has expressed his frustration after his side had two goals disallowed by VAR against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League semi-final

VAR ruled out Fiston Mayele's goal for offside and Sodiq Awujoola's own for scoring with his hand

The Croatian mentor questioned the VAR decisions, stating they had a major impact on the result of the tie, but was still proud about his team's performance

Pyramids FC coach Krunoslav Jurcic has shared his thoughts on Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions during their thrilling tie against Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian side held the Premier Soccer League giants to a goalless draw in South Africa, and they could have returned home with a 2-0 win, but VAR ruled out their two goals scored in both halves of the match.

Kaizer Chiefs target Fiston Mayele scored on the stroke of half-time, but it was ruled out by the match officials for offside, while Nigerian star Sodiq Awujoola scored with his hand late in the second half, and the goal was correctly disallowed by VAR.

Jurcic slams VAR after Pyramids' goals were disallowed against Pirates

In a post-match interview with SABC2, Jurcic expressed his frustration with VAR after it ruled out Pyramids’ goals against Pirates but said he was still proud of his team's performance.

"I’m incredibly proud of the performance today," Jurcic shared on SABC2.

"We played an excellent match, created great opportunities, and scored two goals. For me, it felt like a 2-0 win today. Africa is wonderful, but not in this way."

Jurcic praised his team for their overall effort, especially in creating the better scoring chances during their match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

"I’m proud of how my players performed, the chances we generated, but honestly, I’m a bit frustrated. It’s tough to speak about right now," he added.

"That’s football, though. As a coach, what matters is that my team created those opportunities. Sometimes we score, sometimes we don’t.

"Overall, I’m satisfied with our play."

Fans blast Jurcic after his comment on VAR, Africa

AJSilverCFC said:

"He must be very st**id to talk down on the VAR and attach Africa to it. If he were in Europe he wouldn't spew such trash. Is the VAR the one that told his players to use a hand in the build up to the goal or go offside what sort of nonsense is he saying? The VAR should turn a blind eye because its Africa? Who hires these coaches?"

ShoMfana commented:

"Good thing VAR is not a secret it's done in full view of everyone."

Ramaano23 wrote:

"I don't really understand African people, they want VAR but when it makes decisions they complain about it."

03Nkosi reacted:

"Come on now coach, I like Africa as well for bringing the VAR. They would have been a different story if the VAR wasn't there."

wiseysiya2 added:

"So coaches only advocate for VAR when it favors them, a goal scored by a hand and an offside goal to him is 2-0."

Azanian-Soul shared:

"Indeed luckily VAR is here now to avoid such incidents where an unfair advantage was given to getting such goals. You have a good team that can still win the match."

