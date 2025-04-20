Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a draw by Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League semi-final first leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium

The Premier Soccer League giants missed a chance to secure a home win ahead of the return leg in Cairo next weekend

A sports journalist has highlighted what Sundowns did wrong in the first leg and also broke down the key areas Masandawana must improve to secure victory in the second leg

Mamelodi Sundowns failed to take advantage of their home ground in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Al Ahly.

The Brazilians played out a goalless draw against the Red Devils at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the away team being the better side.

A place in the final is up for grabs for both teams, but Masandawana need to do all necessary things to get a win in Egypt.

How Sundowns can get a win against Al Ahly in Cairo

In an exclusive chat with Briefly News, Uche Anuma shared his thoughts on the first leg clash between Sundowns and Al Ahly.

"Mamelodi Sundowns didn’t do things right in the first leg of this tie. I expected more from them, especially from the midfielders," he said.

"Al Ahly are a good team, we can’t deny that, but they are not as formidable as they used to be. They were there for the taking for Sundowns yesterday, but they fumbled in creating good chances.

"Jayden Adams really disappointed me with his performance, as much was expected of him after what he’s done in recent weeks before the match.

"There was literally no connection between the midfield and the forwards, and Miguel Cardoso couldn’t address that at the half-time break.

"The only positive thing that happened for the Brazilians in the game was when Themba Zwane came on in the second half."

Anuma also explained what Sundowns need to do to get a win against Al Ahly, just like Orlando Pirates did in Cairo next weekend.

"Firstly, Zwane must start, as he’s one of their best players in terms of creating chances for the strikers," he added.

"Cardoso should cut out his defensive approach and start with Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners upfront.

"The most important objective of them all, which is also the most difficult aspect, is stopping Al Ahly from scoring."

Al Ahly are a formidable side when playing at home, which means the Tshwane Outfit need to put in their best to get victory in Egypt.

Cardoso explains why Sundowns struggled against Al Ahly

Briefly News earlier reported that Miguel Cardoso has opened up on the reason Mamelodi Sundowns struggled to get past Al Ahly in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final.

The Portuguese manager also outlined the two objectives his team had before the match, but they could only achieve just one against the Red Devils.

He also made a bold statement about their second leg tie at the Cairo International Stadium.

