Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly played out a goalless draw The first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final ended 0-0 at Loftus Versfeld, leaving the tie evenly balanced

Miguel Cardoso believes Sundowns can beat Al Ahly Despite Al Ahly’s dominance in recent years, the Sundowns coach is confident his team can win the tie with two strong performances

The decisive second leg will be played in Cairo All eyes now shift to the return fixture on Friday, 25 April, where the winner will book a spot in the final

The much-anticipated CAF Champions League semi-final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly ended in a tense 0–0 draw at Loftus Versfeld. While the scoreline remained unchanged, the match provided plenty of talking points ahead of next week’s decider in Cairo.

Sundowns and Al Ahly played to a tense goalless draw at Loftus Versfeld. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns/X

Source: Twitter

Here are five key takeaways from the Pretoria showdown:

1. Sundowns hold their own against African royalty

Facing the defending CAF Champions League champions, Sundowns showed resilience and tactical discipline. Despite Al Ahly’s pedigree, the Brazilians matched them in intensity and remained solid throughout the 90 minutes, proving they can go toe-to-toe with Africa’s best.

2. Defences reign supreme

Both sides kept things tight at the back, with goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Mohamed El Shenawy rarely troubled. It was a night for defenders, as key players like Grant Kekana and Mosa Lebusa for Sundowns, and Ramy Rabia and Mohamed Hany for Al Ahly, stood firm.

3. Home advantage wasn’t capitalised

While Loftus provided a vibrant atmosphere, Sundowns will rue not taking full advantage of playing at home. With chances limited, they lacked a clinical edge in the final third—something they must address before heading to a hostile Cairo next week.

4. Miguel Cardoso’s tactical discipline shines

Coach Miguel Cardoso has quickly instilled a sense of structure and clarity within the Sundowns setup. The team remained composed under pressure and stuck to their game plan, showing signs of maturity that will be vital in the second leg.

Sundowns and Al Ahly could not be separated in a cagey CAF semi-final first leg. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns/X

Source: Twitter

5. All to play for in Cairo

The means everything hinges on the return leg in Egypt. While Sundowns avoided conceding an away goal, they’ll need a strong attacking display to secure a spot in the final for the first time since their 2016 triumph. The margin for error is razor-thin, and tactical discipline will once again be crucial.

Final thought

With the tie delicately poised, next Friday’s second leg promises fireworks. Can Sundowns break Al Ahly’s semi-final streak and write their own chapter in continental football history?

