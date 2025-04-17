Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will face Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League semi-finals, setting up a high-stakes North-South rivalry

Analyst Thabo Mokoena emphasises that the Sundowns vs Al Ahly clash will be more about mental strength than tactics, as both clubs are well aware of each other’s styles

Despite the imminent departure of coach Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates are pushing forward with belief and unity, aiming to upset big-spending Pyramids FC and fly the South African flag high

The 2024–25 CAF Champions League has served up a mouthwatering semi-final lineup, with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Pyramids FC set to face off against South African powerhouses Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

It’s a clash not just of clubs, but of two footballing nations whose legacies continue to shape the continent’s elite competition.

Orlando Pirates remain focused and hungry for CAF Champions League glory under coach Jose Riveiro. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Clash of titans: Al Ahly vs. Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Ahly, Africa’s most decorated club, are chasing a fifth CAF Champions League title in six seasons. But standing in their way is a familiar nemesis. Sundowns have previously outclassed the Cairo club, and this semi-final is expected to reignite that fierce rivalry.

"Al Ahly’s experience is unmatched, but Sundowns have figured them out in recent seasons,” said football analyst Thabo Mokoena."

"This tie will be more mental than tactical. Whoever blinks first loses."

With the first leg in Pretoria and the return in Cairo, travel and fan pressure are also set to play a crucial role.

New money, new ambitions: Pyramids FC rise fast

Pyramids FC may lack the pedigree of their Cairo neighbours, but their meteoric rise—fuelled by Saudi investment—has made them one of the competition's dark horses.

"They’ve built smartly and aggressively,” Mokoena added.

"And they have nothing to lose against a team like Orlando Pirates."

Orlando Pirates ready for North African test

Pirates are no strangers to hostile territory, having shown grit in past away fixtures across the continent. With their first leg at home, they’ll be looking to take advantage before heading to Cairo.

"The Sea Robbers have found a balance between attack and control. If they play their cards right, they can surprise Pyramids,” Mokoena noted.

While Pirates are still searching for a replacement for departing coach Jose Riveiro, the squad’s unity and hunger for continental glory remain intact. The two-legged semi-finals will take place across late April and early May, with the final scheduled for the end of May. It's a compelling story: tradition vs. ambition, legacy vs. momentum.

"With only giants left in the tournament, there are no underdogs anymore."

Mokoena concluded.

"Expect fireworks."

VAR calls get louder

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs' 2–1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final reignited the debate around VAR in South African football.

Ashley Du Preez’s late winner, which replays suggest may have been offside, has led to renewed calls for the Premier Soccer League to modernise and introduce video assistant referee technology.

Football analyst Sibusiso Dlamini and former FIFA official Jerome Damon both argued that without VAR, referees are left exposed in high-stakes matches, calling for change to ensure fair play and restore public trust in officiating.

Source: Briefly News