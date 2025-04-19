Burnley manager Scott Parker confirmed that Lyle Foster’s shoulder injury is healing well, and he could return before the season ends

With Burnley tied at the top of the Championship table, Foster’s return could be key as the team pushes for Premier League promotion

Foster is mentally ready to return, and Burnley’s medical team is taking a careful, gradual approach to his rehabilitation

Burnley FC manager Scott Parker has offered an optimistic update regarding the injury of South African forward Lyle Foster, who sustained a shoulder issue earlier this month. The injury occurred during Burnley's 0-0 draw with Derby County on 8 April 2025. Foster’s injury had initially raised concerns, but Parker reassured fans that the 24-year-old’s recovery is progressing better than anticipated. Burnley’s manager confirmed that Foster will likely return to action before the end of the season, offering hope for the team as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Burnley boss Scott Parker gave positive news on Lyle Foster's shoulder injury. Image: @Burnley.

Source: Twitter

Potential return before the season ends

With just four games left in Burnley’s Championship campaign, the stakes are high as the team currently sits second in the table, level on points with leaders Leeds United. Foster, who has played 30 matches across all competitions this season, is expected to contribute in Burnley’s bid for a top-flight return. His three goals and five assists have been crucial in the team’s success so far. Parker acknowledged the severity of the injury but expressed confidence in Foster’s ability to make a return soon.

"We had some good news around Lyle and we are hoping we will see him again before the season ends,"

Parker said in a press conference ahead of Burnley’s upcoming fixture against Watford on 18 April.

"It may be as quick as over the next couple of games."

Gradual progression for Foster

The Burnley manager highlighted that Foster is mentally determined to return to the pitch, adding that the recovery process will be approached gradually.

"He’s in the frame of mind where he wants to get back as well. We will see, we will slowly push him, we pushed him on Wednesday, see how he comes out of that and take it gradually with him," Parker explained.

The injury, although still significant, has stabilised, and Burnley’s medical staff will continue to monitor Foster’s condition. The forward’s return is a critical boost for Burnley as they close in on the end of the season with vital fixtures on the horizon.

Burnley’s promotion push

With their sights set on returning to the Premier League, Burnley will need all hands on deck as they face off against Watford. While Foster’s injury remains a concern, his potential return adds a ray of hope for both the player and the team as they aim to maintain their strong push for promotion.

The Burnley manager highlighted that Foster is mentally determined to return to the pitch. Image: Burnley

Source: Twitter

