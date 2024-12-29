England Manager Provides New Update on Lyle Foster’s Fitness After His Return

English manager Scott Parker has provided a new update on Lyle Foster's fitness after returning from an injury in Burnley's last match in the Championship.

The South African international was injured while on international duty with Bafana Bafana and missed 13 matches for the Clarets.

The former Monaco star returned to full fitness recently and featured in Burnley's 2-0 win over Sheffield United as the Clarets continue to boost their chances of returning to the English Premier League next season.

Parker speaks on Foster's fitness

In an interview ahead of Burnley's clash with Middlesbrough, Parker claimed he's happy to see Foster back with the team, and he will give him some minutes as he continues to gain more match fitness.

"We've been struggling with injuries over the last few months, and we have a lot of attacking players missing in particular, so I'm pleased to have Lyle back and give him some minutes," Parker said after the game, as per Burnley Express.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He brings a different quality to the strikers we have already. He's a different profile to what Zian [Flemming] is, as well as Andreas [Hountondji] and Jay Rod.

"We've seen Lyle's quality. I've been here for three or four months, but he started the season very well, and we now need to get him back up to speed.

"He's been out for some time but had some good training with us, so we will get him up to speed to give us that extra depth we've needed. Whether off the bench or starting, it gives us options."

Source: Briefly News