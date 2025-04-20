The CAF Champions League semi-final first leg involving two teams from South Africa and Egypt showcased why Video Assistant Referee need to be implemented in the Premier Soccer League

The Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were rescued by VAR after Al Ahly and Pyramids FC found the back of the net twice in the match but were disallowed

A sport journalist has aired his views about the introduction of VAR in the PSL next season after what happened in the CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates suffered the same fate in their respective first legs of the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

The Buccaneers were held to a goalless draw by Pyramids FC at FNB Stadium, while Al Ahly did the same to Masandawana at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Another common factor in both fixtures was the intervention of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in ruling out two goals for the visitors.

The two Betway Premiership sides would have lost in the first leg had VAR not been used in the competition, which is one of the issues troubling the Premier Soccer League.

Why VAR is needed in the PSL after CAFCL first-leg semis

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, spoke about the importance of introducing VAR in the PSL after what happened in Pirates' and Sundowns' clashes against Egyptian giants in the CAF Champions League.

"The two Premier Soccer League giants were both held to a goalless draw by the Egyptian sides in South Africa, but it could have been worse for them had there been no Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in place," Anuma told Briefly News.

"For those who saw both matches, you will agree that the Egyptian sides were better and created the better chances. It was even worse in the Sundowns game against Al Ahly.

"Al Ahly had two goals ruled out by VAR, and the same happened for Pyramids against Pirates at FNB Stadium.

"These actions in both games show why VAR is needed in the PSL, in order to ensure fairness and accuracy in making key decisions without controversy.

"The match between Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup is a perfect example — the Brazilians are out of the competition courtesy of an offside goal, which is not fair to them.

"There are numerous cases in the PSL season that support the claim of introducing VAR from next season."

Anuma also shared his thoughts when asked if South African referees can handle the facility.

"FIFA organises training for referees on this, and I think South African referees are good enough and ready to use it," he added.

"We have a lot of South African referees who are FIFA accredited, and some are even VAR instructors, so there is no cause for alarm about having those who can handle the facility."

VAR expert explains why Pyramids goals were disallowed

Briefly News previously reported that a former FIFA referee and VAR expert has given a detailed explanation on the reason Pyramids goals against Pirates were ruled out by the match officials.

The VAR instructor claimed the two goals were rightly disallowed by the referee, and the rule was duly followed.

