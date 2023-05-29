Facebook sexual abuser and murderer Thabo Bester's lawyer is considering challenging how his client was arrested

Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's defence made a similar argument in an urgent application at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

Magudumana was remanded into custody after the court postponed her urgent application

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester's lawyer is considering taking a page from Dr Nandipha Magudumana's book and plans to poke holes in the Facebook sexual abuser's re-arrest.

Magudumana's lawyer previously argued that her arrest in Tanzania and repatriation to South Africa were tantamount to abduction and, therefore, unlawful.

Bester's lawyer Tshireledzo Ndou said that while they are considering following the same route, there are a few details to iron out, SABC News reported.

Ndou said:

"So that matter as much as we have not taken action yet, but it’s not off the table. It’s still something that we are discussing with the client and amongst us as a team.”

Dr Nandipha Magudumana argues SA police had no jurisdiction to arrest her in Tanzania

While Bester's legal team are still drawing up their game plan, Magudumana's urgent application to have her arrest declared unlawful was heard in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday, 26 June.

Magudumana argues that when she was kidnapped, blindfolded and transported to a Tanzanian airport by South African police. Magudumana's defence added that the officers had no authority to arrest her on Tanzanian soil.

The National Prosecuting Authority and the Department of Home Affairs plan to challenge Magudumana's application. The matter was postponed to Thursday, 1 June, EWN reported.

South Africans criticised Thabo Bester's lawyer's plan to challenge his arrest

Below are some comments:

@MarumoMashigo

"He is well paid, doing his job knowing that he cannot win. Daydreaming is also nice...What a try."

@Donald_Meek slammed:

"What a mockery of the justice system."

@mthethwa_marcus criticised:

"Thabo destroyed lives & families, all they worry about is how he was apprehended. He is a criminal that ruined people's lives."

@Mxm79736529 claimed

"Yep, in China, he would have faced the firing squad and the case closed. Here we entertain nonsense no wonder nothing is functioning in SA."

