A Nigerian woman has been praised after making a video that captured the moment she spent a whole day treating her helper well

Revealing that the girl had been working for her for three years, the woman took the maid to a restaurant and boutique

Many TikTokers who saw that they both also had fun at a concert said that bosses like her are rare

A Nigerian woman, @april_bold, has got many people talking after she shared a video of how she made her housemaid smile.

The woman revealed that the lady had been her domestic worker for three years. In the video she shared on TikTok, the helper was dressed in a beautiful gown with a chain around her neck.

The woman dressed her maid in a beautiful gown. Photo source: april_bold

Woman treats her maid well

She first took her to a restaurant to enjoy herself. After that, they went to a concert at night where they both had so much fun. During the day, the woman also shopped for good clothes for the maid and did her hair.

The Nigerian woman said getting a housemaid like her in the country is challenging. Many people praised her kindness.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

ONLY ONE ASHABI said:

"Oh you live in nigeria? Been thinking you lives outside the country for real."

Motunrayo said:

"The one love for me."

Big Nessa said:

"April when u go spoil me like this anyday I come Lagos again na ur house I Dey come u must spoil me."

omzy said:

"I recently moved to Lagos, please help a sister get a job. I have HND."

JEWS said:

"Awwwwwwwn! God bless you. she said 1 love."

Cool Angel said:

"Babe your really taking good care of her."

