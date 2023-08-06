A man went to Woolworths and found a special worth sharing with others, and he went viral for his good work

The TikTokker told people that they could buy a Woolworths range of products for much cheaper if they caught the sale

Many people thought it was a great deal and couldn't wait to get their hands on their own Woolworths wines

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A Woolworths shopper wanted people to know that there was a special available. The creator posted a video recommending people buy products on special.

A Woolworths special spotted by a creator left people happy, hoping that they would catch the deal in time. Image: TikTok/@konatantcash/Getty Images/Jeffrey Greenberg

Source: UGC

The video of the Woolworths special received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought the bargain was worth the money.

Man's TikTok video of Woolworths bargain gets 200 000 views

@konatantcash showed people that they can buy Woolworths wine for much cheaper. The man wrote that one carton of the alcoholic beverage would cost R49. Four cartons would cost R110. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans excited over Woolworths wine special

Many admitted they could not wait to rush to the nearest Woolworths. Other people wanted wine recommendations as there were four types of Woolies wines on offer.

Shezi Nonto was delighted:

"As I grab my car keys ,thanks for the plug."

Nadine Elie said:

"You are doing the Lords work."

Yolanda Magagula wrote:

"The only plug that matters."

user7952496930856 commented:

"I went to Woolies to buy chamomile tea today, tryna be a good girl.. For what exactly? Tomorrow I'm going to buy what I live for."

Kabelo wrote:

"This is content I signed up for."

Woolworths remains a South African favourite in TikTok videos

Many people love to shop at Woolworths. Netizens enjoy being in the know about the best and latest specials.

Woolworths' price labelling tactic has shoppers admitting they fell for it

Briefly News previously reported that a man noticed that Woolworths prints the savings amount bigger than the price. The video showing price labels at a Woolworths in Bloemfontein went viral.

The clip of the man reacting to the price label on sausage at Woolworths got over 20 000 likes. Many admitted they made the same mistake while shopping.

A video posted by @shaund_onthatile shows them reacting to Woolworth's sausage that they thought was R100. It turns out they were mistaken and that the price is actually R169 and that R100 was how much one would save if they bought it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News