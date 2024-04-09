A viral TikTok video showing a shocking lace wig installation, sparked online criticism from the ladies

Netizens were stunned by skewed wig cap and the placement of the lace just above the eyebrows

A debate started on the proper way to wear wigs and societal pressures for women to keep up with beauty standards

A woman's wig installation video stunned social media users. Image: @skbeautyhair

Source: TikTok

Buckle up, folks, because we're about to dive headfirst into the wild world of beauty blunders.

Woman wears lace wig

A determined woman sets out to slay the lace wig game. However, what unfolded is nothing short of a hair-raising disaster, and it's all caught on camera for the world to see, courtesy of TikTok!

Hair video shocks TikTok users

The installation video posted by @skbeautyhair made the rounds and got everyone talking. From the moment the video starts rolling, it's clear that we're in for a wild ride.

The wig cap is skewed, the glue application is anything but precise, and it looks like someone's DIY project went terribly wrong.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss disastrous lace wig

Netizens wasted no time in sounding off on this blunder of epic proportions. And while some couldn't resist poking fun at the unfortunate mishap, others took a more sympathetic approach.

See some comments below:

@sasskhoza said:

"Just by the cap itself, I knew ukuthi ngathi akhambi kahle."

@Beulahmuthelo posted:

"Kodwa nawe. "

@ItsTish commented:

"I literally had to fast-forward to see the end result, but there was none. "

@BETA4lyf stated:

"Just put it on top your eyebrows."

@laminsanneh asked:

"Why all the suffering to look beautiful?"

@pradalovegood suggested:

"Practice more, you'll get it eventually. Try put it 1cm in front of your natural hairline."

@2Wifey asked:

"Why do we do this to ourselves though? "

@Sashii_Chin shared:

"Today I recorded my first install video and this was me. The amount of glue that was on that wig I had to wash it and start over. "

Woman loses wig in Johannesburg CBD

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman on TikTok went viral after showing people what happened to her. The lady posted a video of herself after being traumatised in Johannesburg CBD.

This stunner had too many people invested. Other people admitted that they live in fear that they will one day be a victim of the same theft.

