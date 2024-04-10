A young woman left many people on the internet hungry as she devoured the eisbein, which amused people online

The Twitter video gained a huge attraction, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens were entertained by the clip as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the lady

A young lady went viral on social media after she was seen devouring the eisbein in a Twitter video that was making rounds online.

A young lady showed off how she devoured her eisbein, astonishing people online. Image: pmcafrica

Source: Twitter

Woman devours eisbein in viral video

The footage shared by Peché Africa on Twitter shows the young lady sitting in her lounge area. She showed off her food, which she displayed on a tray. She had a mini burger, onion rings, eisbein and french fries on the tray.

As the video continued, the young lady began to eat her food; however, what caught the attention of many people was how the woman devoured her eisbein. The clip became viral, gathering over 173K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the woman devouring the eisbein below:

Peeps react to the woman's clip

The lady's video amused many people as they rushed to the comments section to express thier thoughts.

Zoliswa Ndlanga asked:

"How do you eat a whole eisbein in one sitting?"

Sixolile Sikiti said:

"That eisben from spur slaps for real."

Ndaba ka Zitha commented:

"This promotes unhealthy eating habits."

@Lord_Bangs wrote:

"She’s a foodie."

Danford Bila gushed over the woman, saying:

"I would marry her now. Love women who love food."

Farragammo poked fun at the woman:

"Shorty didn't touch the fries.That's how good that meat was."

