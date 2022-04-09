BI Phakathi has struck again, this time he found George and challenged him to eat an enormous hamburger in less than ten minutes

George tried his best but was unable to finish the burger, the restaurant challenges customers to finish the burger in less than ten minutes and they don't have to pay

BI still rewarded George after he was unable to eat all of the huge burger but he did a really good job with only a few parts of the burger left over

South Africa's faceless philanthropist challenged a homeless man identified as George to eat an enormous burger in under ten minutes. BI told the man that if he finishes the burger in time he'll get the value of the burgher.

BI and his friend cheered the man on but unfortunately George was unable to finish the burger in time. BI paid for the burger and organised a takeaway for George.

BI Phakathi challenged a homeless man called George to eat an enormous burger in less than ten minutes. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Despite not being able to finish the burger in the video, BI offered his wallet to the man and told him to take what he needed.

George took R100 and BI asked if that was enough. George said that was more than enough but knowing BI, he gave George a total of R600.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the touching video

John Maloba:

"That needed bare hands but again I noticed that he doesn't have lots of teeth. I would have sunk that food in my belly within three mins."

Stephanie Hope:

"When a person does not eat meals normally and has to starve, the stomach shrinks not being able to bear a large amount of food. He got full faster than anyone who normally eats would. Glad he got fed good, I bet he enjoyed every bite though."

Lucille Du Plessis:

"He had fun and could forget his troubles for a moment. He was blessed. By the way that burger looks delicious!"

Jeff Richards:

"Wow!! But when someone is very hungry is hard to eat fast....need more porridge, oats and eat in bits. It's like a shock to the digestive system....but a kind act nevertheless. Be blessed ✌️"

"His joy is priceless": BI Phakathi blesses mute boy whose happiness draws tears

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in a video that went viral on Facebook, BI Phakathi showed a mute boy some love. The faceless hero met him seated at a spaza shop that sells fast food and bought his some food. Added to his meal, the grateful young man received some cash from his blesser.

In true BI Phakathi form, the generous hero added some more money to the amount that he already gave to the boy. The lucky young man was visibly overjoyed despite BI Phakathi's failed attempt as communicating with him.

BI Phakathi's Facebook clip attracted an avalanche of praise from peeps who hailed him as a real-life hero. Peeps commended his kindness which has remained consistent over the years while others were concerned with the continued welfare of the boy.

