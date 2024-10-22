A man shared his rocky journey with the car he got after returning another one at the dealership

The gent detailed what the car had been through after he brought it home, starting from the changes he made to it to the accidents it got into

Social media users felt pity for the ride, taking to the post's feed section to share amusing comments

A man was advised to park the car for some time after sharing the trauma he put it through. Image: @siphumelele_mngwengwe

A local guy shocked the online community after sharing slides detailing the trauma his beautiful Polo has endured.

The video gained massive popularity, reaching 878K views, 36K likes, and over 1.2K comments after the guy on his TikTok account shared it under the user handle @siphumelele_mngwengwe.

From the makeover to the accidents

The man shared a video of all the stages his gorgeous Red VW Polo has been through, starting from when he took it for window tinting when he got it new mags and the different accidents it got into.

Social media users speak for the car

After seeing the post, social media users quickly shared their thoughts on the comment section, filling it with funny comments to defend the car from its owner's mistakes and his attempt to pimp it.

User @Magharibi said:

"If that car were a person, it would open a case against you 🤣🤣😂 nice car be."

User @Mr.Mindshifta added:

"Take this car for councelling, it went through a lot."

User @lelooks24

"Khanyi Mbau of the cars 😂😂😂..going through changes every now and then ....😅😅😅😅😅😅."

User @Q C D said:

"Park the car. The car is exhausted. Let it take a power nap for a few months."

User @Bitcoin Selby 💰📈 joked:

"This car must write a book for other cars… 🥺."

User @tha_ndo commented:

"I thought human beings go through the most, turns out cars are on a whole other level 😩😩."

