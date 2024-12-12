A gent went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of his impressive handy work skills

In the TikTok video, he showed off how the place looked before and after, and the clip gained massive traction

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the guy's incredible work

One man in South Africa is turning heads with his phenomenal handy work, which has impressed many online viewers.

A man wowed South Africans with his backyard transformation. Image: @linthinkdesign

Source: TikTok

Man shows off backyard transformation

The gent shared a video on TikTok under the handle @linthinkdesign, where he flexed the transformation.

In the video, the man shows how the place looked before—all messed up until he did his magic touch as he transformed the place with his team. He then shows how he made a pool, placed some grass, and a braai area.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@linthinkdesign's footage was well received by online users. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the footage below:

SA is in awe of the man's transformation

People loved the makeover as they flooded the comments section raving over the man's work, saying:

Dongaleziziba said:

"That’s what I need yoooh."

QueenB Forever Business owner added:

"Wow, stunning."

B user wrote:

"Can you make our backyards like that? You won't be me dis December in the streets."

sphephelonxumalo1 commented:

"I love your work so neat and clean…How do I contact you?"

Child of God gushed:

"This is beautiful."

3 remarkable home transformation

A proud man flexed how his home had improved, and people were amazed by the transformation.

One single-storey home was turned into a dream house that wowed many people online, and the video went viral.

A woman turned her basic rental one-bed house into a beautiful home filled with modern décor and appliances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News