Global site navigation

“This Is Beautiful”: SA Man Goes Viral With Impressive Backyard Transformation
People

“This Is Beautiful”: SA Man Goes Viral With Impressive Backyard Transformation

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A gent went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of his impressive handy work skills
  • In the TikTok video, he showed off how the place looked before and after, and the clip gained massive traction
  • People reacted as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the guy's incredible work

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

One man in South Africa is turning heads with his phenomenal handy work, which has impressed many online viewers.

A TikTok video shows a man transforming a backyard.
A man wowed South Africans with his backyard transformation. Image: @linthinkdesign
Source: TikTok

Man shows off backyard transformation

The gent shared a video on TikTok under the handle @linthinkdesign, where he flexed the transformation.

In the video, the man shows how the place looked before—all messed up until he did his magic touch as he transformed the place with his team. He then shows how he made a pool, placed some grass, and a braai area.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@linthinkdesign's footage was well received by online users. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Read also

"So beautiful": Man's sweet homecoming surprise from his bae warms hearts, SA gushes

Take a look at the footage below:

SA is in awe of the man's transformation

People loved the makeover as they flooded the comments section raving over the man's work, saying:

Dongaleziziba said:

"That’s what I need yoooh."

QueenB Forever Business owner added:

"Wow, stunning."

B user wrote:

"Can you make our backyards like that? You won't be me dis December in the streets."

sphephelonxumalo1 commented:

"I love your work so neat and clean…How do I contact you?"

Child of God gushed:

"This is beautiful."

3 remarkable home transformation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: