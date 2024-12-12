“This Is Beautiful”: SA Man Goes Viral With Impressive Backyard Transformation
- A gent went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of his impressive handy work skills
- In the TikTok video, he showed off how the place looked before and after, and the clip gained massive traction
- People reacted as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the guy's incredible work
One man in South Africa is turning heads with his phenomenal handy work, which has impressed many online viewers.
Man shows off backyard transformation
The gent shared a video on TikTok under the handle @linthinkdesign, where he flexed the transformation.
In the video, the man shows how the place looked before—all messed up until he did his magic touch as he transformed the place with his team. He then shows how he made a pool, placed some grass, and a braai area.
@linthinkdesign's footage was well received by online users. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the footage below:
SA is in awe of the man's transformation
People loved the makeover as they flooded the comments section raving over the man's work, saying:
Dongaleziziba said:
"That’s what I need yoooh."
QueenB Forever Business owner added:
"Wow, stunning."
B user wrote:
"Can you make our backyards like that? You won't be me dis December in the streets."
sphephelonxumalo1 commented:
"I love your work so neat and clean…How do I contact you?"
Child of God gushed:
"This is beautiful."
