A viral TikTok of a former classmate meeting another, now a security guard, sparked a national conversation about fairness

Many South Africans online criticised the man for mocking his old classmate and called for respect and empathy

The video became a reminder that success is personal and that kindness matters in every encounter

South Africans reflected on humility and respect after a viral TikTok showed a former classmate mocking someone now working as a security guard.

The man on the left reshared the video that went viral, showing a former student mocking a classmate now working as a security guard. Image: @matlala.mild.bouy, Davidjokes0

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok user, @matlala.mild.bouy, posted a video on 20 October 2025 that quickly went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The clip showed a man visiting a mall and unexpectedly running into someone he knew from high school. The man in the video told his friends that the person now working as a security guard was once one of the smartest students in their class. While his tone was meant to be light, many viewers saw it differently, sparking outrage and reflection across South Africa.

The video touched on a sensitive truth about life’s unpredictability. Many South Africans reflected on humility and respect after a viral TikTok showed a former classmate mocking someone who is now working as a security guard. The TikTok creator even showed multiple access cards in his wallet, seemingly boasting about his own success. However, this gesture backfired, as viewers felt it came off as mocking rather than celebratory, turning the clip into a broader conversation about humility, empathy, and respect.

TikTok clip ignites empathy and reflection

Within just a day, the video posted by TikTok user @matlala.mild.bouy had racked up over 19,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments, quickly spreading across social platforms. Some users admitted the video made them emotional, saying it reminded them of classmates who had fallen on hard times. Others expressed anger at how casually the man belittled the security guard, arguing that no job should ever be looked down on. The overwhelming reaction showed how deeply South Africans care about dignity, fairness, and mutual respect.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The comments section soon evolved into a space for reflection, promoting empathy and calling for respect for all professions. Many people defended the security guard, praising him for working honestly and making a living. Others used the opportunity to remind the public that success looks different for everyone. The viral moment turned into a lesson, one that called for compassion, humility, and understanding instead of comparison or judgment.

A screenshot from the viral TikTok showing the moment the man commented on his old classmate’s job. Image: @matlala.mild.bouy

Source: TikTok

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Pepsile Silaule commented:

“We don’t say such things to people, life happens, yoh.”

Sbuda West said:

“I really hope he was joking. Even if the other guy was clever in class, you don’t expose him like that. He didn’t deserve to be humiliated. His smile says it all, that’s the kind of maturity that hurts quietly.”

Godless Heathen wrote:

“He probably went home that day and waited for everyone to sleep before crying his heart out. People don’t know the pain he’s been through just to stay sane and keep that security job. If they did, they’d actually admire his strength, resilience, and will to stand tall.”

Sunflower commented:

“He was always jealous of him; that’s why he’s celebrating his downfall. Motho a hlobogiwe asa phela, a person who’s broken inside can’t live fully.” (Translation: A broken person can’t truly live.)

Peter Moloto shared:

“God knows, I’ve been there. I got a degree, but after graduation, I worked as a general labourer earning R5k. Step by step, promotion after promotion, I’m now a foreman earning R40k, still in the same company since 2014. Life turns around in unexpected ways.”

Thakgalang said:

“You can never joke about someone’s situation. Just because he smiled doesn’t mean he’s happy or finds it funny. He was a top learner once, and I’m sure he had big dreams; it’s just sad that life didn’t go as planned.”

Azaná wrote:

“Yoh, waze waphapha umuntu wesilisa! 🥀 (Translation: Yoh, this man is so arrogant!)”

Khuthichidumo commented:

“When he said nna nka epolaya. 💔💔💔 Muloi u ya pfala a tshi amba ai, that was painful to hear. (Translation: When he said ‘I could kill myself’, that’s so cruel.)”

Check out the TikTok video here

3 other Briefly News stories about security guards

A popular content creator offered people a choice between R1000 cash or one minute to fill a trolley with groceries, and a security guard chose the shopping challenge.

A TikTok post captured attention after showing a security guard’s house under construction, sparking conversations online.

A content creator known for sharing salary insights posted a TikTok video revealing a security guard's unexpected monthly earnings.

Source: Briefly News