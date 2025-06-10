Popular content creator @bigmankg offered people a choice between R1000 cash or one minute to fill a trolley with groceries, and a security guard chose the shopping challenge

During the frantic shopping spree, a woman in a wheelchair helped the security guard by pushing eggs into his trolley, earning herself R1000 from the generous creator

The security guard managed to pack R1300 worth of groceries, including meat, eggs, bread and cold drinks, with the content creator paying for everything, plus giving him an extra R1000

A famous content creator went viral after challenging customers in a grocery store to fill a trolley in 60 seconds. Images: @bigmankg

A security guard became the star of a viral shopping challenge after choosing to fill a trolley in 60 seconds instead of taking R1000 cash from a popular content creator. The TikTok video, shared in May, shows how quick thinking and community spirit can lead to amazing results.

Keegan Gordon, known as @bigmankg on social media, is famous for surprising random people with acts of kindness. The South African content creator regularly posts videos where he gives away cash, pays for people's groceries, and creates fun challenges that help strangers. He often partners with brands to spread generosity, sometimes giving money to people who buy certain products or helping families with their shopping.

The video begins with the content creator approaching a woman in the store, offering her the same choice between R1000 cash or one minute to fill a trolley. After asking about the catch, she chose the safe option and took the money. However, when he found a security guard working in the store, the man decided to take on the shopping challenge instead.

What happened next turned into one of the most heartwarming moments of the video. As the security guard rushed around the store filling his trolley with groceries, a woman in a wheelchair started helping him by pushing a tray of eggs into his cart. The content creator paused the challenge to speak with her, discovering she was one of his followers on social media.

A viral shopping challenge had a security guard counting his blessings. Images: @bigmankg

Acts of kindness multiply

The generous creator immediately gave the helpful woman R1000 for her assistance and kind spirit. Meanwhile, the security guard continued his shopping mission, grabbing essential items like meat products, two trays of eggs, several two-litre bottles of Coke, multiple loaves of bread, and some sour milk.

By the end of the minute, the security guard had managed to fill his trolley with R1300 worth of groceries. True to his word, the content creator paid for everything and even gave the security guard an additional R1000 cash reward on top of all the free shopping.

Mzansi loves the wholesome content

The video touched thousands of viewers, with many praising both the security guard's smart choices and the woman who helped him during the challenge.

@bassie_m, the woman in the wheelchair, commented:

"Hello, everyone, I'm the lady in the wheelchair screaming, take eggs. Thank you all for your kind words was just assisting this gentleman with eggs 😊"

@mbali_nkosi gushed:

"Love the lady in a wheelchair who assisted him 🥺"

@mahlongwane joked:

"I would never move from the meat section😂😂😂"

@saps wrote:

"Love the first lady, no energy wasted R1000 earned 👍"

@zine observed:

"This is so fascinating, this guy could've taken all the expensive brands and foods, but he went straight to his regular food. The mind's life experience is something else, yoh!"

@shawn admitted:

"The way I'd have a new toaster, blender, air fryer, microwave and return them the next day for cash 💀"

