A woman's TikTok video showing people how to stretch their money with a R300 Woolworths haul has gone viral

Nkelelicious's consistent creation of haul videos establishes her as a reliable source for smart shopping tips and budget-friendly finds

Mzansi netizens are highly impressed by the Woolworths haul, expressing gratitude and calling the video a plug

A Mzansi woman's TikTok video demonstrating how to maximise purchasing power at Woolworths with only R300 has stunned netizens.

Mzansi stunned by shopper's impressive R300 Woolworths haul without breaking the bank. Image: @nkelelicious

Source: TikTok

On 5 June 2025, a TikTok user @nkelelicious posted a video that captivated South Africa. The clip showcased her recent Woolworths grocery haul, and the viewers were most astonished by the total of only R321.96. The cost of groceries is on the rise everywhere, and Nkelelicious showed that you can have both quality and value, even at Woolworths.

Her video was an expert demonstration on smart shopping, showing how smart purchases on necessities, many of which were either on sale or part of combo deals, can lessen one's grocery bill. Included in her haul were staples like a soft drink and fruit juices. She also picked up a pack of pasta, cooking oil and other necessary household and personal care items, such as a bottle of bleach and two packs of toothpaste. The key message in her haul was that nearly all of the items were either on sale or part of a combo deal, which showcases the merit of promotional shopping.

Watch the TikTok video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Smart shopping at Woolworths

Woolworths has long held the reputation of being an 'expensive' supermarket. However, Nkele's viral video demonstrates that not everything at the supermarket is completely out of reach for low-income shoppers. Her haul is an excellent example of how Woolworths, similar to many large retailers, has sales, promotions, discounts and combos available to offer value and great deals.

As many of her followers already know, she is renowned for her "haul" videos. These popular clips see her showcasing her grocery finds, sharing tips, and inspiring her audience to be more intentional with their spending.

A TikToker's R300 Woolworths grocery haul impressed viewers with its savvy savings. Image: @nkelelicious

Source: Instagram

The response to Nkelelicious's video was overwhelmingly positive. Mzansi netizens, often vocal about rising living costs, were genuinely impressed by her ability to stretch her Rands so effectively at a store perceived as pricey. The comments section quickly filled with expressions of astonishment and gratitude. Viewers expressed disbelief at the low total, questioning how she bought so much for so little, but ultimately appreciated the value.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Nomfundo Mpisana_Cele wrote:

"🥰 Woolies is not bad at all, nam I went there izolo ngbuye nokuning kabi."

Nkelelicious, who is the creator of the post, wrote:

"Yeah, it’s not that bad.👌❤️"

Mshenguuyashelela2 commented:

"Woolworths is reasonable."

Ndazoow@mama punna😊❤️ commented:

"❤️❤️❤️"

Sinelizwi ❤ showed the creator love:

"🥰🥰🥰"

MGT was stunned and wrote:

"😳😳😳"

Kebonemaime added:

"Wow, those thick bleach not long they were R40 for 2, thanks for the plug. 😘"

3 Briefly News stories on grocery hauls

A video of a woman's R700 grocery haul from Woolworths caught people's attention on TikTok, after showing the number of items she got.

A young woman ruffled some feathers online after she unveiled her broke uni grocery haul from Woolworths.

A university student shared a video of buying groceries using her 654321 method at a leading grocery store using her allowance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News