A content creator known for sharing salary insights posted a TikTok video revealing a security guard's unexpected monthly earnings, sparking widespread discussions about industry wages

The payslip showed multiple overtime payments and various deductions, challenging common misconceptions about security guard salaries in South Africa

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with some noting this represents specialized security positions rather than typical retail security personnel

Content creator @mpendulo_sibiya shared a video revealing a security guard's monthly payslip, challenging common misconceptions about earnings in the security industry.

The TikTok video displayed a detailed breakdown showing a base salary of R19,000, which increased to R30,000 with overtime payments from two occasions, ultimately resulting in a net salary of R24,000 after tax, UIF, and other deductions.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Career opportunities in security

Security guard positions offer various advantages, including flexible schedules across multiple shifts and diverse work environments. Recent statistics report a 15% job growth outlook between 2020 and 2030, higher than average for all occupations.

Many positions also provide comprehensive training in crisis intervention, emergency management, and civil procedures, making it an attractive career choice for those interested in law enforcement or protection services.

SA weighs in on security earnings

@Jackie Nengovhela clarified:

"This was a Wits University's payslip muc, and it's my department."

@Isaar Isaar questioned:

"This payslip is questionable. A total gross of 30k can never have deductions of 5000. Tax alone would be around 5200."

@John Hitchcock joked:

"That's not your normal security at the mall 😂. That's probably a grade A probably working for a minister or something 😂."

@Ali Malebatso encouraged:

"Let them sleep while we make money."

@KulaniwakaShibambu explained:

"These are security personnel fully employed by an institution not contracted they get that money."

