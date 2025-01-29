Content creator @mpendulo_sibiya revealed that Astron Energy's graduate program offers interns an impressive R20,000 monthly salary

The video showcasing a new graduate's payslip sparked discussions about competitive compensation in different industries and companies

South Africans expressed mixed reactions, with many comparing the salary to other graduate programs and internship opportunities

A viral TikTok video by content creator @mpendulo_sibiya has sparked discussions across Mzansi after revealing that Astron Energy interns earn R20,000 monthly.

In her video, she shares a payslip that proves new graduates can get this amazing starting salary when they join the company's program right after finishing university.

Watch the TikTok video below.

About Astron Energy

The company has established itself as one of the biggest fuel companies in Southern Africa after buying Chevron South Africa in 2018. They run a huge oil plant in Cape Town that can handle 100,000 barrels of oil every day, plus they have another factory in Durban that makes car oils and lubricants.

Right now, they're busy changing more than 850 petrol stations to their brand over the next four years, which will make them the second-biggest fuel company in the area.

Social media reactions

@Batho_batena noted:

"Most graduate programs pay well compared to internships and learnerships."

@duduzilerejoice1 explained:

"Astron owners have money ke. As well the are in mining space."

@katleho Keneilwe compared:

"Ford gives 28k-35k."

@Quinton shared:

"Amazon pays their software development engineer interns R45k apparently."

@Thuli Bengwa stated:

"But it's a normal rate for graduate programs, almost all companies give that amount."

@Christian Baloyi😊 asked:

"Any degree?"

@Mbikwanas clarified:

"BScEng Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical, BSc in Chemistry."

@Caswell reflected:

"Reasonable. Some of us started with R5500 stipends😓"

