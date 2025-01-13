“Go and Open a Case”: December Payslip of Restaurant Employee Sparks Online Outrage
- A recent TikTok post exposing a restaurant worker’s December payslip shows shocking deductions
- The employee seemingly worked long shifts during the holidays only to take home a meagre net salary
- Mzansi netizens are outraged, and the picture sparked debates on minimum wage and labour rights
Yoh, working retail is no joke, and this TikTok snap proves it. A man took to social media to expose the shocking payslip of a restaurant worker who earned a mere R1,400 in December.
Double shifts for little pay
That's the net salary after more than R2,800 in deductions. The post revealed the employee’s gruelling work schedule, which included back-to-back shifts from 7 am to 11 pm.
The employee also named and shamed the Mzansi restaurant. The picture on the TikTok account amassed over 100,000 views and 500 comments.
National minimum wage
The Department of Employment and Labour updated the National Minimum Wage for South Africa, which came into effect on 1 March 2024. The minimum wage increased from R25.42 per hour to R27.58 per hour.
See the post here:
Many netizens on the platform believe the small salary is exploitation at its finest.
See some comments below:
@Vathiswa asked:
"Those deductions are for what?"
@Sifisosv mentioned:
"Minimum wage in South Africa it's R3000. Go and open the case bazoku backpayer. This one needs the labour department."
@Bhut’Mxo posted:
"How come deductions zibe more than net salary. 🥺"
@Phiko-Lomzi wrote:
"Go and open a case against them if you don't have a union, even if you have a union find a lawyer that will take that case seriously."
@mkhethankomo stated:
"God be with you mtaka mama. 👏👏"
@Msenzoristo mentioned:
"The minimum pay in RSA is R3500. Why were you not reporting them kwa labour?"
@SiphiweNdlovu commented:
"Hai this is daylight robbery at least the deduction should be net pay."
@user42499106504333 added:
"No one one in SA is supposed to earn less than R3,500."
More unbelievable payslip stories trend
- A woman revealed a car salesman's salary, which impressed many South African netizens on social media.
- A TikTok video of a South African person with a high salary of R311,000 created a buzz on the platform.
- Another woman took to social media to show the payslip of a private school educator in Cape Town.
