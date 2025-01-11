“Rotten to the Core”: Soweto Onlookers’ Reaction to Exploding Cash-in-Transit Van Sparks Mixed Views
- A dramatic video of a cash-in-transit van exploding in Soweto is circulating fast on social media
- The clip captures shocked onlookers reacting to gunfire and the chaotic scene from the side of the road
- Thousands of South African netizens are also in disbelief about the brazen heist and shared their opinions
Yoh, what is happening in Mzansi? Recently a cash-in-transit van exploded in broad daylight in Orlando West, Soweto.
Footage shows chaos and panic
The footage spreading on social media has everything: a massive blast, panicked onlookers, and the unmistakable sound of gunfire.
The TikTok clip by @sosobala187 displays the smoke billowing from the car as people cautiously approach it after the explosion.
Sounds of gunshots stun onlookers
The tension only rises as gunfire echoes in the distance. Onlookers recording the scene couldn’t hide their fear, with their panicked voices adding to the chaotic energy of the video.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi people weigh in
Mzansi TikTokkers were floored by the scene, with many struggling to wrap their heads around the audacity of the robbers.
See reactions below:
@qinisonkomo7 posted:
"Yet no one is calling the police. 🤔 The same people will be complaining about crime. 💔💔"
@user4131735305629 asked:
"How did you know izoboma?"
@Thapelo Mokoena_ stated:
"This country is rotten to the core. 💯"
@Beatrice Sitibe suggested:
"Pray no security guards are injured."
@Tokyo mentioned:
"South Africa is a movie indeed anything can happen at any."
@ItumelengPule highlighted:
"Our people keep leaving their fingerprints at the crime scene. 😂 They will be part of the cash-in-transit criminals after forensics are done with the crime scene."
@LuckyKhumalo said:
"The narrator has so much experience. 🤧"
@Z_andileM added:
"People are clapping hands hai South Aaah."
3 Other CIT-related stories trend
- The police have arrested a gang involved in a cash-in-transit heist outside a mall in Mangaung, Free State.
- A cash-in-transit robber was nabbed 13 years after he committed a crime thanks to DNA evidence.
- A viral TikTok video captured a cash-in-transit robber in Diepkloof calling locals to grab leftover cash.
Source: Briefly News
