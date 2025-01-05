A cash-in-transit robber was arrested 13 years after he committed a crime thanks to DNA

A glove left behind at the scene of the crime in Cape Town in 2012 was sent for DNA testing

South Africans were amused by the news but also amazed why it took so long to get results

A cash-in-transit robber was arrested 13 years after the crime, thanks to a glove left behind at the scene and South Africans are amused at how long it took. Image: Tim Robberts/ Guillem Sartorio

Mawonga Gxenya found out that the law will catch up with you, even a decade later.

The 48-year-old has been linked to a cash-in-transit that was committed 13 years ago.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

Gxenya linked to 2012 crime in Cape Town

The 48-year-old was linked to the crime after DNA evidence found on a glove at the scene matched his. The glove was dropped at the scene of a heist in November 2012.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said they traced Gxenya to the Helderstroom Prison, Western Cape, on 31 December 2024.

“In November 2012, a Transcash vehicle was at Liquor King, Nyanga Junction, collecting cash. After the collection, the crewman was allegedly attacked by three unknown male suspects carrying firearms. The cash box was taken,” Vukubi said.

He added that during the robbery, one of the suspects dropped a glove at the scene, which was sent for DNA testing.

The results confirmed that the DNA matched Gxenya, who was found to be in prison already.

South Africans weigh in on arrest

The arrest left many in stitches, as they noted how long it took just for the DNA results.

@RNaidoo said:

“Is that how long it takes to gather DNA evidence? Oh wait, I forgot it’s SA🙄.”

@XUFFLER joked:

“He is probably a born-again Christian now.”

@MandisaSkhosana asked:

“Why did it take 13 years to test this glove?”

@UbuntuUnifier added:

“I won't lie. I thought new evidence had resurfaced. Kanti no.😂😂😂 It took 13 years?”

@Magnesium161962 asked:

“13 years. 🙄They arrest him at a prison? Was he already serving time in prison, or is he a prison warden?”

@SphuTheOne stated:

“This is actually embarrassing. Now imagine victims of sexual assault and how they’re probably still awaiting justice to prevail.”

@Sparkleberrie said:

“13 whole years later 🤦🏽‍♀️. That man probably forgot he was part of the crime.”

@SikweMJ added:

“This sounds like a prank. 13 years ago🤷‍♂️.”

@SA_MyHome said:

“South Africa - Senzo Meyiwa was murdered 10 years ago. Three more years to go, and maybe justice will be served. AKA’s murder still has a long way to go.”

