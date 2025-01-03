The Eastern Cape's MEC for Social Development, Bukiwe Fanta, wants action taken against a 17-year-old

The teenager is alleged to have impregnated a 12-year-old who gave birth to a baby on New Year's Day

South Africans disagreed with the MEC's comments, with some criticising her for even suggesting it

Eastern Cape MEC Bukiwe Fanta wants justice after a 12-year-old gave birth on New Year's Day, but South Africans don't agree with her comments. Image: @FantaBukiwe/ Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE—Bukiwe Fanta, the MEC for Social Development, wants action taken against a 17-year-old in the province who allegedly impregnated a 12-year-old girl.

The 12-year-old, who gave birth at Frontier Hospital in Komani, was one of 14 teens who gave birth on 1 January 2025 in the province.

MEC wants father to face the consequences

Reflecting on reports that the father was 17 years old, Fanta said he must face the consequences when he reaches 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The law must take its course when he turns 18. We want him to be prosecuted. That criminal record must remain with him."

The calls for action come a week after a 28-year-old was arrested for impregnating a 13-year-old. He has since appeared in court.

South Africans weigh in on MEC’s statement

Social media users commented on the MEC’s statement, with many saying action should have been taken a long time ago to deal with teen pregnancy.

Timos Mulaudzi said:

“Why are we now getting all these stories only after the Limpopo premier spoke out against this? It shows that despicable things are happening, and those who are supposed to speak out are just keeping quiet.”

Samantha Fayers added:

“Too late. This should've been done in the early rise of statistics showing an increase in teenage pregnancy. Looking back a couple of years. Don't make a sad example of one incident.”

Khondlo Thembinkosi stated:

“This happens on a daily basis. Just because these kids give birth on Christmas Day and New Year, it's receiving attention. The same energy should be applied throughout the year. Parents/guardians and nurses should also be held accountable for allowing these to happen without consequences.”

Nebeth Ngoma added:

“This girl has been going for prenatal check-ups, but nothing has been done. Had she given birth any other day, the incident would never get any attention. She's definitely not the first or the last. Not enough is done. The whole system has failed.”

Others didn’t think the 17-year-old should be punished when he turns 18.

Thobile Hopewell Ndungane said:

“Stupidity reigns supreme. What good will come of that prosecution? Politicians have failed, and these are hard days.”

Augustine Alberto said:

“So the child will grow up with an unemployed father because he will have a criminal record, which will make him unacceptable to be employed. What will happen to the child then? Poor child will be paying for the mistakes of his father.”

Pravesh Singh added:

“This MEC is crazy. That 17-year-old needs to work and take care of his baby. Criminals need to be in jail, not a 17-year-old who has a baby. If the girl’s parents and all couldn't charge him, then who is the MEC.”

Reminisce Rogers added:

“According to the law, they are both minors.”

Over 80 teens give birth on New Year's Day

Briefly News reported that government facilities across South Africa recorded 1,448 New Year's Day births.

Over 80 teenagers were among the number of mothers who gave birth on Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

The total number of births decreased from 1,703 in 2024, while teen births also dropped during the same period.

Source: Briefly News