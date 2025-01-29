“They Left the Company”: Woman Shows Financial Analyst’s Surprisingly Low Salary

Boni, from the TikTok account Lifereset with Boni, was back at sharing the payslips of anonymous employees in South Africa

This time, she showed what a financial analyst with an honours degree in accounting used to earn

Boni, as well as many members of the online community, were surprised to see the low figure, even though the person wasn't an intern

For many qualified professionals, having a degree doesn't always translate to high financial rewards. This reality sparked a discussion when a woman shared a financial analyst's payslip, revealing a salary that many found surprisingly low.

Salary of a financial analyst

Content creator Boni from Lifereset with Boni uploaded a video on TikTok informing people about what an anonymous financial analyst earned. The person had an honours degree in accounting and shared they were permanently employed.

The payslip showed that the basic salary was R16 601.28, which Boni couldn't seem to believe. The net pay was R12 358.88 after a R4 242.40 deduction.

The financial analyst also received free beer, which cost the company R191.53.

After noting that the payslip was from 2022, Boni said:

"Maybe it's better now, but they left the company."

Watch the TikTok video below:

In a separate TikTok video, the person told Boni they had requested salary reviews several times and were told there was no budget for that request.

Mzansi reacts to low salary

After seeing what the person earned at the end of each month, many members of the online community expressed disappointment and claimed to have known which company the person had worked for.

@kamogelokhemu said to the public:

"All my life I thought people that do accounting earn R30 000 as a start."

A curious @8607m_t wrote in the comments:

"Eish, but my financial analyst drove a Range Rover in 2024. How is it possible with R16 600?"

@matodzi070 shared their opinion with the online community:

"This company is now a joke when it comes to paying people. It’s shocking."

@dr.womhlaba added with humour:

"That beer is to confuse them so that they don't raise pressing issues."

@shes_here2speak told app users:

"That’s money I earned as an intern."

@i_dont_envy sadly commented:

"Haibo, this is disappointing."

